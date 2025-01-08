OpenSUSE Problems (Nobody Wants to Lead), Free Software Leftovers
Distributions and Operating Systems
SUSE/OpenSUSE
OpenSUSE ☛ Board Election Schedule Revised [Ed: OpenSUSE lacks people who want to participate]
The nomination process, originally scheduled for completion in December, has been extended due to an insufficient number of candidates. The updated timeline aims to provide more opportunities for members to engage in the process.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Events
Unicorn Media ☛ ‘Everything Open’ Is Reinventing Open Conferencing in Post Pandemic Oz
Although it appears that after a 22-year run that linux.conf.au is now a thing of the past, the folks who brought it to you have launched a new conference that's about… well, everything open.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
PostgreSQL ☛ SQLPage v0.32: build web apps in SQL, now with more style !
SQLPage v0.32 brings a lot of polish, and some advanced features for Christmas 🎄
SQLPage is an open-source tool that turns renders SQL query results as interactive web pages.
It's used to build advanced internal tools, dashboards, and public websites, entirely in SQL.
Check it out on sql-page.com.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
Document Foundation ☛ Hazard: A LibreOffice Impress template to play Jeopardy-like games
Marcial Machado recently posted on Reddit about his “fully-featured LibreOffice Impress template for creating Jeopardy-style games. Just add your questions and categories, and you’re good to go!” So let’s find out more… What does the template do? At its core, the template is meant to emulate what a game of Jeopardy is like.
