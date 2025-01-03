3 reasons Linux is the best alternative to Windows for gamers

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 03, 2025



Quoting: Why Linux is a great Windows alternative for gamers —

Gaming on Linux has taken off in a big way over the last decade, with Microsoft taking its position as the leading member of the market for gaming on PC for granted. A lack of legitimate improvements, as well as the introduction of more and more advertising and bloat to its ubiquitous operating system, have angered many, and calls for a reasonable alternative to gaming on Windows have only grown stronger. Gaming on Linux has historically been a rocky experience, with plenty of debugging and fiddling required to get basic games running in Wine, but has improved hugely in the last few years. While macOS is still an option for gaming, we think it's the inferior one for most people (especially if you've got the technical know-how to get through some of Linux's teething pains.) So here are our top four reasons why Linux is still the best alternative to Windows for gamers.