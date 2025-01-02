Programming Leftovers
-
Rlang ☛ Leveraging Hey Hi (AI) to Enhance Functional Programming in 2025
Functional programming has always stood out as an elegant approach to software development.
-
Rlang ☛ Unlocking CBRT Data in R: A Guide to the CBRT R Package
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) provides a wealth of economic data crucial for researchers, analysts, and policymakers.
-
Didier Stevens ☛ Overview of Content Published in December
Here is an overview of content I published in December: Blog posts: Update: 1768.py Version 0.0.22 Update: oledump.py Version 0.0.78 SANS ISC Diary entries: Extracting Files Embedded Inside Word Documents Compiling Decompyle++ For Windows
-
Debian Family
-
Guido Günther: Free Software Activities December 2024
Another short status update of what happened on my side last month. The larger blocks are the Phosh 0.44 release and landing the initial Cell Broadcast support in phosh. The rest is all just small bits of bug, fallout/regression fixing here and there.
-
Chiark ☛ Colin Watson: Free software activity in December 2024
Most of my Debian contributions this month were Freexian, as well as one direct donation via Liberapay (thanks!).
I issued a bookworm update with a number of fixes that had accumulated over the last year, especially fixing GSS-API key exchange which was quite broken in bookworm.
-