Security, Radio, and Hardware
LWN ☛ Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (python-django and python-tornado), Fedora (libxml2), and Red Hat (python-virtualenv and python36:3.6).
Hackaday ☛ 38C3: Taking Down The Power Grid Over Radio
You know how you can fall down a rabbit hole when you start on a project? [Fabian Bräunlein] and [Luca Melette] were looking at a box on a broken streetlamp in Berlin. The box looked like a relay, and it contained a radio. It was a Funkrundsteueremfänger – a radio controlled power controller – made by a company called EFR. It turns out that these boxes are on many streetlamps in many cities, and like you do, they thought about how cool it would be to make lights blink, but on a city-wide basis. Haha, right? So they bought a bunch of these EFR devices on the used market and started hacking.
Open Hardware/Modding
Tom's Hardware ☛ You can customize this Raspberry Pi eInk display with tons of cool plugins
Fatih Ak has created an open-source system for putting together Raspberry Pi-powered eInk displays with a selection of modular plugins.
Hackaday ☛ LED Wall Clock Gets Raspberry Pi Pico Upgrade
When [Rodrigo Feliciano] realized that the reason his seven-segment LED wall clock wasn’t working was because the original TG1508D5V5 controller was fried, he had a decision to make. He could either chuck the whole thing, or put in the effort to reverse engineer how the displays were driven and replace the dead controller with something a bit more modern. Since you’re reading this post on Hackaday, we bet you can guess which route he decided to take.
Standards/Consortia
SparkFun Electronics ☛ What is Quadband?
GNSS signals are broadcast over multiple frequency ranges within the L-band, these ranges are referred to as “bands.” L1, L2, and L5 are common GPS bands that all transmit different types of data. As we talked about in our blog about l-band, we use this frequency band because these frequencies are low enough to penetrate atmospheric layers effectively, but high enough to provide reliable data transmission, even in challenging environments like forests or urban areas. The term “band” refers to a specific range of frequencies within the radio spectrum. This terminology originates from radio engineering, where the entire electromagnetic (EM) spectrum is divided into frequency “bands” (e.g., VHF, UHF, L-band) based on characteristics, regulatory allocations, and common uses..
