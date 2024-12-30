KDE, Operating Systems, and More
GNU/Linux
Desktop Environments/WMs
Martijn Braam ☛ BodgeOS pt.3: Graphical desktop
In the previous post I figured out all the internal weirdness of Linux booting to get BodgeOS running on actual hardware. The next goal was very clear: getting to a graphical environment. At the start of this month I had the goal set to running a web browser before 2024 ends but I've now slightly adjusted my goals down to being able to type this blog post in a terminal on my new OS.
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
This Week in KDE Apps: #38c3
Unfortunately, there won't be any "This Week in KDE Apps" blog post this week as I (Carl) and others are at the #38C3 (Chaos Communication Congress) in Hamburg. But if you are also there, don't hesitate to come by and say hi.
I need you !
Changelog
I need your help. I’ve created a first version of Skrooge that can be built on KF6 and Qt6 (Its temporary number version is 2.33.8).
I use it daily for managing my own accounts. However, before releasing an official version, I’d like some of you to test it and provide feedback by reporting any issues you encounter.
I’m counting on you! To get started, check out the download section and the README.md.
Thanks in advance!
Distributions and Operating Systems
Systemd Free ☛ 2025 hardcore list of 17 linux distributions without elogind and other systemd parts | systemd-free linux community
Welcome antiX and Noir linux to the strict list, with edition 23 antiX is fully functional and lighter than ever without a trace of elogind!
Edited: December 28th 2024 (replacing older strict list)
This list is going to be short and there may be a sublist of distros with a medium strict standard. We shall explain what the object is, below the short list (which we hope the community will assist in making longer as we have not been able to currently review the work of every distro and fork).
Eerie Linux ☛ A journey into the 8-Bit microcomputing past: Exploring the CP/M operating system – part 2
The first part of this article series covered CP/M 1.3 to CP/M 2.2 and took a look at the editor ED.
This article relies even stronger on the manuals that I read (and a bit of information collected from the net), since CP/M 3 is the only one that I could run in the simulator. All the other variants I had no way to actually try them out, so I only have this indirect means of exploring them. (Well, MP/M-II is part of the z80pack emulator, but I did not have the time on my hand to figure out how to do the system customization necessary to load RSP programs and make it useful or how to simulate different consoles!)
Slackware Family
Eric Hameleers ☛ Liveslak 1.8.2 re-adds Secure Boot support [Ed: Sounds like they add Microsoft bugs, not solving the real problem]
When Slackware-current upgraded the Grub package to 2.12, liveslak lost the ability to boot on a computer with Secure Boot enabled.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Web Browsers/Web Servers
James G ☛ Artemis changelog #2
I have made several updates to Artemis, the calm web reader I am developing. Here is what has been added since the last release: [...]
