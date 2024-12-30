KDE, Operating Systems, and More

Changelog

I need your help. I’ve created a first version of Skrooge that can be built on KF6 and Qt6 (Its temporary number version is 2.33.8).

I use it daily for managing my own accounts. However, before releasing an official version, I’d like some of you to test it and provide feedback by reporting any issues you encounter.

I’m counting on you! To get started, check out the download section and the README.md.

Thanks in advance!