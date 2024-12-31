Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Links 30/12/2024: Bad Year, Sxmo/PostmarketOs, and Gemlog/Tinylog
Links for the day
-
A Free Software Foundation (FSF) Led by Dr. Richard Stallman Can Still Raise a Lot of Money
Give people more time (e.g. until end of January) and maybe hit the target
-
Good Gains for Android for GNU/Linux in New Zealand This Year
Notice that GNU/Linux rose to its highest point (this month)
-
2024 a Record Year for Android (Almost 50% "Market Share"), Which is Now Bigger in Europe Than Microsoft Windows
a look at Europe
-
Wishing for a Wikileaks Renaissance in 2025
as a site that facilitates whistleblowers, hosting large leaks
-
[Meme] Getting Banned From Social Control Media 2 Days or Two Weeks Before Leaving Office
Seems like interference using dinners with an insurrectionist
-
Jimmy Carter on Globalisation of "Tech"
Carter's legacy in the area of science (and technology)
New
-
Links 30/12/2024: Arrest Warrant for South Korean President Yoon, Experts Contest 'Bird Strike' Narrative for Crash Blame
Links for the day
-
[Meme] Systemd-Max
Why is everything - even aviation - getting so much worse?
-
Just a hobby, it won't be big and professional like GNU. It'll be controlled by Microsoft due to administrative neglect.
Get well soon, Linux
-
Free Software Foundation (FSF) Raised About 20,000 Dollars Today
FSF funds now near 275k dollars. Growing VERY fast today.
-
Massive Gains for GNU/Linux in Australia This Year
Windows lost clout and Android was the biggest gainer
-
New IRS Filing Shows That the Most Dominant Company in the Linux Foundation is Microsoft
The 'Linux' Foundation devotes only about 2% of its budget to Linux (skeleton crew). It invests a lot more money in the Ponzi scheme of Microsoft and Scam Altman.
-
[Meme] Who's the Linux Boss?
Bill Gates is a lot more interesting anyway
-
In 2024, Under Linux Foundation Management, Linux.com Produced and Published Only 5 Articles
Remember when Linux.com had 3-4 original articles per day?
-
Trying to Informally Police or at Least Report LLM Slop About "Linux" (and Several Related Topics)
Do they deserve public humiliation/condemnation? Yes, as that might be the only way to nip this in the bud
-
Links 30/12/2024: Fentanylware (TikTok) Concerns and Aftermath of Cut Cables
Links for the day
-
Is Microsoft's Plundering of Africa Coming to an End?
Microsoft had many layoffs in Africa this year
-
Microsoft Windows Down From 23% to 20% This Year in Asia (Android Up From 54% to Almost 60%)
Less and less of Windows, more of the Linux-powered Android
-
15 Years Ago Mozilla Firefox Had Over 50% of the Slovakian Market, Now Google's Chrome Has Over 70%
Peaked at 72.4% earlier this year
-
Remembering When Photography Meant Realistic Captures of Reality, Not "Hey Hi" (AI) and 'Instagrammed' (Filtered, Manipulated)
Fake pictures predate the "hey hi" hype; Instagram in particular was full of these
-
Apple's Main Stronghold (North America) at Risk From GNU/Linux
Apple had several rounds of layoffs in the US this year
-
statCounter: Microsoft Windows Down a Percent This Year in South America, GNU/Linux Up to 3.2%
Microsoft down, freedom up
-
The Threat of Googlebombing and LLMs
There are many Carters, but search engines and LLMs lack the "logic" (or common sense) to tell the difference
-
Social Control Media (Not Just TikTok) is a "Modern Challenge" to Democracy
Society is worse off with Social Control Networks
-
IBM's Bad Leadership is a Threat to GNU/Linux
We worry that since Red Hat controls so much of the GNU/Linux stack difficulties at IBM will result in divestment
-
The True Importance of Diversification
Monopoly or monoculture breed fragility
-
Putting Some Eggs in the Geminispace Basket
Do not bet on the future of the Web
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Sunday, December 29, 2024
IRC logs for Sunday, December 29, 2024
-
Gemini Links 30/12/2024: Countdown to New Year, Tinylogging, and LLM Hype
Links for the day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Monday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):