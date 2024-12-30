Open Hardware, PineTimes, and More
Open Hardware/Modding
Doug Brown ☛ How webcams with focus control work (Razer Kiyo Pro repair)
I’ve recently been on a bit of a repair kick and wanted to tell another fun repair story. I promise my blog isn’t becoming dedicated just to fixing electronics. This was an interesting story as far as parts sourcing goes though, so I thought it would be a cool one to share. Plus, you’ll get to learn how focus control works on webcams with autofocus.
Mass:Werk ☛ A Guide to Commodore PETs
While the Commodore PET is quite easily and unmistakably identified by its unique form factor, the basic model evolved quite a bit over the years. Here’s a comprehensive guide to the various models of the original line-up (not including the later 82xx / SK / CBM-II or “B” series with rounded case and separate keyboard) and their basic features: [...]
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
Pine64 ☛ Please refrain from installing WASP-OS on new PineTimes for the moment - PINE64
The new chip exposes different identifiers (manufacturer ID, for example) than the previous one. Which means that if the software checks those IDs, it would need to be updated to take the new ones into account.
Terence Eden ☛ What’s the best way to protect banking apps on Android?
Lots of people using banking apps on their Android phones. They're a convenient way to check your balance, transfer money to people, and get alerts about fraudulent transactions. But, like anything related to money, they can be abused.
Nowadays, thieves are not only snatching phones, but forcing their owners to transfer money to the thieves. This is not an isolated incident.
How can you protect yourself from such a situation?
