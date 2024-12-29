today's leftovers
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-12-22 [Older] Linux Weekly Roundup #308
Audiocasts/Shows
Distributions and Operating Systems
BSD
Blog System/5 ☛ Revisiting the NetBSD build system
I recently picked up an embedded project in which I needed to build a highly customized full system image with minimal boot times. As I explored my options, I came to the conclusion that NetBSD, the often-forgotten BSD variant, was the best viable choice for my project.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Medevel ☛ How Open-Source Tools Can Transform Quality Management Systems in Hospitals - 60+ Solutions
As a medical doctor by education and practice who has transitioned into the world of tech as a developer and consultant, I’ve witnessed firsthand how technology can bridge critical gaps in healthcare systems. Open-source software, in particular, has proven to be a game-changer for hospitals [...]
Programming/Development
Josef Strzibny: Extending Rails authentication generator with registration flow
Rails 8 comes with a built-in authentication generator. However, it doesn’t yet come with registrations. Here’s how to add them.
ID Root ☛ Audio to Text using Python
In today’s digital landscape, the ability to convert audio into text has become increasingly valuable. Whether for accessibility, content creation, or data analysis, audio transcription plays a crucial role in various fields. Python, a versatile programming language, offers powerful libraries and tools that simplify this process.
