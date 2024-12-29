Kdenlive new year preview
One of the much requested feature for Kdenlive was a modern background removal tool.
Among the many features and enhancements that will come in 2025, we are excited to announce a preview version with a background removal tool using object masks. The feature is based on SAM2‘s object segmentation. You can download the Kdenlive test alpha version from the links at the bottom of this page.
Since this is a testing preview version, the binaries are not signed and you might need to manually allow the install on Windows.
