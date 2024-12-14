today's howtos
-
Rlang ☛ Understanding Storage Media in Linux: A Beginner’s Guide
Storage media management is a fundamental aspect of working with Linux systems. Whether you’re a new Linux user or looking to expand your knowledge, understanding how to work with different storage devices is essential. This guide will walk you through the basics of storage media management in Linux, from mounting devices to creating file systems.
-
James G ☛ Advent of Patterns: Text fragments
Text fragments are links that point to a specific part of a web document. A common use case for text fragments is to link to a specific heading on a web page. This allows you to direct someone to a specific section on a web page rather than sharing a link to the web page and providing instructions on how to find the relevant section.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install pgAdmin 4 PostgreSQL Admin Tool on Ubuntu 24.04
pgAdmin4 is an easy-to-use free and open-source graphical administration tool for PostgreSQL. It supports PostgreSQL 9.6 and above and can run on multiple operating systems, including Windows, macOS, and Linux. The pgAdmin4 can be run in two modes, desktop mode for Desktop users and server mode that is accessible from anywhere via web browser.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install OpenSearch on Ubuntu 24.04
OpenSearch is a community-driven project by Amazon and a fork of Elasticsearch and Kibana. It's a fully open-source search engine and analytics suite with rich features and innovative functionality. The OpenSearch project's main components are OpenSearch (a fork of Elasticsearch) and the OpenSearch Dashboards (a fork of Kibana). Both components provide features such as enterprise security, alerting, machine learning, SQL, index state management, and more.
-
Rlang ☛ Diffify & Posit Package Manager
All great stuff, I’m sure. But most of them don’t directly impact the end user. But there is an exception to this rule, and that’s the ability to add custom metadata to a package page.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Improving my desktop's responsiveness with the cgroup V2 'cpu.idle' setting
I periodically build things on my Linux desktops that use all of the CPU that they can get; my two general examples are Firefox and the Go toolchain (Firefox uses all the CPU during its long compile process, while the Go toolchain uses it during self-tests). Doing this has historically caused my desktop session to get less responsive, which I tended to especially notice in how fast dmenu popped up when I invoked it (also).
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install SonarQube on AlmaLinux 9
SonarQube is a cutting-edge solution that empowers development teams to write cleaner, safer code. By providing real-time feedback on code quality, security vulnerabilities, and technical debt, SonarQube integrates seamlessly into modern development workflows.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Setup Bind Server on Fedora 41
In this tutorial, we will show you how to Setup Bind Server on Fedora 41. BIND, developed by the Internet Systems Consortium (ISC), is the most widely used DNS server software on the internet.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Etherpad on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Etherpad is a powerful, open-source collaborative editing tool that allows multiple users to work on documents in real time. It is widely used in educational settings, business environments, and for personal projects, providing an efficient way to brainstorm ideas and collaborate on written content.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Dropbox on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, the latest long-term support release, offers a stable and feature-rich environment for users. Integrating Dropbox with this operating system can provide seamless file synchronization and backup capabilities. Whether you’re a developer, student, or professional, having Dropbox on your Ubuntu machine ensures that your important files are always accessible and secure.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenJDK on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenJDK on Linux Mint 22. OpenJDK, the open-source implementation of the Java Platform Standard Edition, is a cornerstone for Java development and running Java applications.
-
-
How to Install Docker on Fedora: Step-by-Step Guide
Looking to install Docker on Fedora? Docker simplifies application deployment by using containers. Follow this optimized guide to set up Docker effortlessly on your Fedora system. What is Docker? Docker is an open-source platform that allows developers to automate the deployment, scaling, and management of applications using containerization.
-
CNX Software ☛ How to use iperf3 in multi-thread mode for 10Gps+ Ethernet testing
With 10GbE becoming more widespread and often found in entry-level hardware, the CPU may become the bottleneck, so I’ll explain how to use iperf3 in multi-thread mode to fully saturate the 10GbE bandwidth even with a system based on a relatively low-end multi-core processor.