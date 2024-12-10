Fedora Engineering Steering Council (FESCo) Elections
-
LWN ☛ Fedora Steering Council election interviews
When the Fedora Engineering Steering Council (FESCo) is up for election, the project posts interviews of the candidates in order to help Fedora contributors make an informed choice.
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: FESCo Election: Interview with Josh Stone
I’m proud of Fedora, both as a user and contributor, and continuing to serve on FESCo would be another way for me to contribute to its success. I don’t have a list of things that I would change in Fedora, but even steering along the current course requires time and attention, and there will always be new changes on the horizon. I think that I have relevant experience to continue to help as an elected member of FESCo.
I maintain the Rust toolchain in Fedora, keeping up with its releases every 6 weeks for all Fedora branches, and sometimes point release in-between. We decided long ago that rolling rebases made the most sense for Fedora, since Rust developers are often eager to use new features. This keeps Fedora relevant for Rust developers, and helps Rust SIG packagers to not worry about the toolchain version when updating crates. I also work closely with the LLVM maintainers, both for coordinating Rust needs and in more general issues.
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: FESCo election: Interview with Tomas Hckra
As a product owner of Community linux engineer team, I bring to the table insight on the planning and capacity that the team that is running fedora infrastructure, release engineering and Quality has, and this perspective can bring some new opinions into the steering process. My focus is mostly on user/contributor self-service where possible so we can remove obstacles for new people coming into the Fedora project.
Over the last decade, I went through package maintenance and app development. Currently, I am part of the release engineering team, helping out with releases and related infrastructure work. Right now I am working on dropping the Product Definition Center from our workflows so we can reduce the complexity in our package-related processes and tooling.
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: FESCo election: Interview with Zbigniew Jędrzejewski-Szmek
I see the role of FESCo as a place where all voices are heard so that a consensus decision can be reached. It is individual community members, SIGs, and other groups who should propose and implement changes. FESCo is the place where questions about motivation, backwards compatibility, user experience, schedules and contingency plans are asked and answered. I think it’s totally fine when the majority of decisions by FESCo is unanimous after that.
Overall, I think Fedora is doing OK. We are consistently delivering very solid releases regularly, with latest packages, and with a number of interesting new features in each release. The release of F39 was delayed, but this can be attributed to internal Red Bait problems. I hope we’re past this and will be back on track for F40.
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: FESCo election: Interview with David Cantrell
Fedora is important to me as both a project and a community. I want to continue to help steer Fedora’s engineering direction and ensuring that the project succeeds and grows. Specifically I want to see it continue to embrace more container-based delivery alongside the traditional RPM model. Making Fedora even easier to work with in a container: to maintain, to update, and to deploy. We also have a lot of hardware opportunities and seeing the Asahi Project move to using Fedora as their base was great. On FESCo we discuss all of these sorts of things and more and I want to continue to hear from the users and developers and help guide the project.
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: FESCo election: Interview with Fabio Alessandro Locati (Fale)
I have been around the Fedora community for many years now: my FAS account is dated January 2010 (close to 15 years!), and I’ve contributed with many different hats to the Fedora project. In the beginning, I started as an ambassador, and over time, I’ve also become a packager and a packaging mentor, and I have joined multiple SIGs such as the Golang, Sway, and Atomic Desktop. For many years, I’ve been interested in immutable GNU/Linux desktop, Mobile Linux, and “new” languages (such as Go) packaging challenges, which are also becoming more relevant in the Fedora community now. Having contributed to the Fedora Project for a long time in many different areas, and given my experience and interest in other projects, I can bring those perspectives to FESCo.
-
Fedora Project ☛ FESCo election: Interview with Kevin Fenzi
I wish to continue to serve the fedora community on FESCo to provide history and help make today’s decisions based on yesterdays learning.