Fedora Engineering Steering Council (FESCo) Elections

I’m proud of Fedora, both as a user and contributor, and continuing to serve on FESCo would be another way for me to contribute to its success. I don’t have a list of things that I would change in Fedora, but even steering along the current course requires time and attention, and there will always be new changes on the horizon. I think that I have relevant experience to continue to help as an elected member of FESCo.

I maintain the Rust toolchain in Fedora, keeping up with its releases every 6 weeks for all Fedora branches, and sometimes point release in-between. We decided long ago that rolling rebases made the most sense for Fedora, since Rust developers are often eager to use new features. This keeps Fedora relevant for Rust developers, and helps Rust SIG packagers to not worry about the toolchain version when updating crates. I also work closely with the LLVM maintainers, both for coordinating Rust needs and in more general issues.