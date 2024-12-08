reComputer R1113-10 industrial IoT gateway offers isolated RS485, RS232, DI, DO, and dual Gigabit Ethernet
The reComputer R1100 series is housed in a 6061 aluminum alloy enclosure featuring transparent PC side panels. It supports communication protocols like BACnet, Modbus RTU, Modbus TCP/IP, and KNX, and is compatible with popular frameworks such as Node-RED, CODESYS, and Balena. Dual-sided LED indicators provide quick operational status feedback, while flexible mounting options include DIN-rail and wall installation. The device supports Raspberry OS, Debian, the Yocto Project, and Buildroot for operating system customization