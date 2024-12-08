Thunderbird Turned 20, Happy Birthday!

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 08, 2024



On December 7, 2024, Thunderbird celebrates a monumental milestone: 20 years of empowering users worldwide. Over the past two decades, this open-source email client has become more than just a tool for managing inboxes; it has cemented its place as a trusted ally for those prioritizing privacy and control over their digital lives.

So, today seems like the ideal day to take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of the key milestones in the journey of this amazing mail client.

Its story officially began with the release of Thunderbird v1.0 on December 7, 2004, though its roots trace back to 2003 as an offshoot of the Mozilla project. At its inception, the software aimed to disrupt the dominance of proprietary email clients by offering an open-source, secure, and customizable alternative.