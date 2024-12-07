today's howtos
Linux Handbook ☛ Attach and Detach a Session in Tmux
The very basics of tmux. Learn to attach and detach a session in tmux.
Linux Handbook ☛ Rename a Session in Tmux
Better to name your tmux sessions so that it easy to identify and organize them.
LinuxBuz ☛ How to Host Your Own Palworld Server
Palworld is a unique multiplayer game that combines open-world exploration, creature collecting, and survival mechanics in a vibrant setting. Hosting your own Palworld server allows you to enjoy a private …The post How to Host Your Own Palworld Server appeared first on LinuxBuz.
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Install and Set Up Mumble Voice Chat Software
Mumble is a lightweight and open-source VoIP client and server. Learn how you can create your own self-hosted communications platform today.
Installing Midnight Commander (MC) on AlmaLinux 9 or Rocky
AlmaLinux 9 is widely used to provide server-based application services, so it is generally used with a command-line interface. However, managing files using commands is difficult, so the need of an efficient text-based file management tool is essential.
XDA ☛ EndeavourOS is a great way to enter the Arch Linux ecosystem
As a hardcore distro hopper, I've tested plenty of Linux distributions over the course of my computing journey. While I find Arch Linux as fun to tinker with as the next person, I must admit that it's not a very beginner-friendly distro. But if you're looking for a beginner-friendly way to get started with Arch Linux, EndeavourOS is a great option thanks to its simple yet highly customizable UI.