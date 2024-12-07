Game Streaming on Raspberry Pi 5, Godot 4.4 dev 6, Flight Simulator, SteamOS (ArchLinux)
BoingBoing ☛ Raspberry Pi 5 as a game streaming box
If you already have a machine powerful enough to play modern games you can stream the action to TV sets or portables. The Raspberry Pi makes a good game streaming box, reports Ars Technica's Kevin Purdy, and now can function as a Steam Link, compatible with the most popular platform's software. All in all, another good reason to spend $75 or so on a tiny single-board computer that can be trusted to dangle from a HDMI port.
Godot Engine ☛ Dev snapshot: Godot 4.4 dev 6
New snapshot on the road to beta, with a lot of 3D workflow goodies!
Hackaday ☛ Cranking Up The Detail In A Flight Simulator From 1992
Nostalgia is a funny thing. If you experienced the early days of video games in the 1980s and 90s, there’s a good chance you remember those games looking a whole lot better than they actually did. But in reality, the difference between 2023’s Tears of the Kingdom and the original Legend of Zelda is so vast that it can be hard to reconcile the fact that they’re both in the same medium. Of course, that doesn’t mean change the way playing those old games actually makes you feel. If only there was some way to wave a magic wand and improve the graphics of those old titles…
Tom's Hardware ☛ Valve publishes Powered by SteamOS brand guidelines — logo readied for third-party hardware bundled with this Linux-based OS
Valve has published branding guidelines which make its intentions to deliver SteamOS 3 to a wide range of third party hardware platforms clearer than ever.
TechSpot ☛ Powered by SteamOS: Valve's Linux gaming OS prepares to expand beyond the Steam Deck
Steam users have long wondered about when Valve might make the Steam Deck's custom Linux distro available for other devices. While the company hasn't disclosed its software roadmap, new internal guidelines provide the latest evidence that these plans are progressing. Interestingly, this development coincides with a new patent for a Linux-based handheld gaming device from Samsung.
Valve's new logo and "Powered by SteamOS" brand guidelines reference other devices, suggesting that the Steam Deck may soon no longer be the only hardware running Valve's custom Linux distro. Introducing the OS to other PCs could loosen Microsoft's grip on PC gaming.