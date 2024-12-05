Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

AI is vital for companies to enhance efficiency, drive innovation and improve customer satisfaction. IT environments must remain both reliable and consistently accessible to support these critical models. To achieve this, organizations can rely on automation as a key component of enabling AI, as it guarantees the uptime and efficiency needed to support these workloads effectively. In this blog series, I’ll explore how IT automation, and in particular Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, can serve as a foundational element for successful AI implementations.