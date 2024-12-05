Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat Official ☛ IT Automation: a key enabler for enterprise AI adoption
AI is vital for companies to enhance efficiency, drive innovation and improve customer satisfaction. IT environments must remain both reliable and consistently accessible to support these critical models. To achieve this, organizations can rely on automation as a key component of enabling AI, as it guarantees the uptime and efficiency needed to support these workloads effectively. In this blog series, I’ll explore how IT automation, and in particular Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, can serve as a foundational element for successful AI implementations.
Red Hat ☛ Hosted control plane operations
Hosted control plane (HCP) technology, through the API hypershift.openshift.io, provides a way to create and manage lightweight, flexible, heterogeneous Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform clusters at scale. The API exposes two user-facing resources: HostedCluster and NodePool. A HostedCluster resource encapsulates the control plane and common data plane configuration. When you create a HostedCluster resource, you have a fully functional control plane with no attached nodes. A NodePool resource is a scalable set of worker nodes attached to a HostedCluster resource.
Cockpit Project: Cockpit 330
Cockpit is the modern GNU/Linux admin interface.
Here are the release notes from Cockpit 330: [...]