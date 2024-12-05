Launchpad Bug Templates and Ubuntu Security Research Alliance Program

The new feature bug templates in Launchpad aims to streamline the bug reporting process, making it more efficient for both users and project maintainers.

In the past, Launchpad provided only a basic description field for filling bug reports. This often led to incomplete or vague submissions, as users may not include essential details or steps to reproduce an issue. This could slow down the debugging process when fixing bugs.

To improve this, we are introducing bug templates. These allow project maintainers to guide users when reporting bugs. By offering a structured template, users are prompted to provide all the necessary information, which helps to speed up the development process.