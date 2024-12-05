Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox Picks
Chromium
Google ☛ How Chrome doubled its Speedometer scores on Android
Today’s The Fast and the Curious post covers how Chrome achieved best-in-class Speedometer scores on mobile devices, resulting in faster and smoother web experiences for Android users.
Chrome has always been about speed. Whether it's loading pages quickly, running complex web apps smoothly, or delivering a seamless browsing experience, performance is at the heart of our browser. And we're always looking for ways to make Chrome even faster.
Over the last two years, we have been hard at work on a number of performance improvements for Android devices. We're excited to share some of the progress we've made.
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ Reclaim the internet: Mozilla's rebrand for the next era of tech
Mozilla isn’t just another tech company — we’re a global crew of activists, technologists and builders, all working to keep the internet free, open and accessible. For over 25 years, we’ve championed the idea that the web should be for everyone, no matter who you are or where you’re from. Now, with a brand refresh, we’re looking ahead to the next 25 years (and beyond), building on our work and developing new tools to give more people the control to shape their online experiences .
Mozilla ☛ Hacks.Mozilla.Org: Introducing Uniffi for React Native: Rust-Powered Turbo Modules
Today Mozilla and Filament are releasing Uniffi for React Native, a new tool we’ve been using to build React Native Turbo Modules in Rust, under an open source license. This allows millions of developers writing cross-platform React Native apps to use Rust – a modern programming language known for its safety and performance benefits to build single implementations of their app’s core logic to work seamlessly across iOS and Android.
