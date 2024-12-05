Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox Picks

Today’s The Fast and the Curious post covers how Chrome achieved best-in-class Speedometer scores on mobile devices, resulting in faster and smoother web experiences for Android users.

Chrome has always been about speed. Whether it's loading pages quickly, running complex web apps smoothly, or delivering a seamless browsing experience, performance is at the heart of our browser. And we're always looking for ways to make Chrome even faster.

Over the last two years, we have been hard at work on a number of performance improvements for Android devices. We're excited to share some of the progress we've made.