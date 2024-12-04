posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 04, 2024



Quoting: Dolphin Emulator Will Get Faster Updates on Linux With Flatpak —

Like many other apps, Dolphin has struggled to maintain new and up-to-date releases for Linux distros. This is primarily due to the differing package formats, library versions, and kernels utilized by Linux distros—an app package that's compatible with one Linux distro may not be compatible with another. This problem extends to the release versions of individual distros, too. Dolphin tried to provide official app packages for Ubuntu some years ago, but it struggled to keep up with each version of the Ubuntu operating system.

Without official support from the Dolphin team, distros are left to produce their own Dolphin builds. The problem is that these unofficial builds are never up to date. When Dolphin adds a feature like achievements, for example, Linux gamers are forced to either compile the update themselves or wait for a new unofficial build. The slow, incongruent update cycle on Linux also poses a challenge for Dolphin's Netplay online multiplayer feature, which only works when all gamers are on the same Dolphin version.