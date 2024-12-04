Tux Machines

NVK Achieves Day-Zero Support for Vulkan 1.4

The Khronos Group recently announced the release of the Vulkan 1.4 specification, and NVK, an open-source Vulkan driver for NVIDIA hardware, has achieved day-zero conformance with the latest API. This support has been integrated into Mesa and will be available in the upcoming Mesa 25.0 release, scheduled for early 2025.

Low-Cost ESP32-PICO-D4 Board with LoRa, Wi-Fi, and BLE Connectivity

Unlike other LILYGO products with LoRa support, such as the T5 E-Paper S3 Pro, the T3 S3 LR1121, and the T-Deck Plus, this device incorporates the ESP32-PICO-D4 SoC, which includes Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2 BR/EDR, Bluetooth LE functionalities, and 4MB Quad-SPI flash memory.

Tor Project blog

Arti 1.3.1 is released: onion services, RPC, relay development, and more

This release continues development on Arti Relay and the RPC subsystem, and adds the initial scaffolding for service-side proof-of-work support. It also contains a number of bugfixes, cleanups, as well as improvements to our CI infrastructure.

Best Free and Open Source Software

I think the donation notification works

  
A few months ago, I blogged about a change for Plasma 6.2 to show a once-a-year system notification asking for a donation, starting on December 1st

 
Cinnamon Desktop 6.4 Released with New Look

  
A new version of the Cinnamon desktop environment has been tagged for release – a sure-fire sign that the Linux Mint 22.1 beta is on the way

 
Nitrux 3.8 "db" Released Packed with Performance Boosts

  
The immutable systemd-free distro Nitrux 3.8 is out, featuring Linux kernel 6.12, improved boot time, enhanced NVIDIA support, and more

 
Armbian 24.11 Released with Support for OrangePi 5 Max and Radxa ROCK 5B+

  
The Armbian team announced today the release and general availability of Armbian 24.11 as a major update aimed at enhancing functionality and expanding hardware support of this Debian and Ubuntu-based distribution for ARM devices.

 
Games: Vulkan Upgraded, Discord With Wayland, Lutris Release

  
EasyOS Scarthgap and Daedalus 6.4.4 releases

  
Bringing both of these to the same version number

 
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.13 Release Candidate

  
Linus Torvalds announced today the general availability for public testing of the first Release Candidate (RC) development milestone of the upcoming Linux 6.13 kernel series.

 
Elementary OS 8 continues the tradition of a beautiful, user-friendly desktop

  
If you're a fan of Elementary OS, then get excited because the latest major version has arrived with extra privacy and more

 
NixOS 24.11 Released with GNOME 47 and KDE Plasma 6.2, PipeWire by Default

  
The developers of the independent distro NixOS, whose set of packages can be used on other GNU/Linux distributions, released today NixOS 24.11, a major update that introduces support for recent technologies and other changes.

 
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 190 is available for testing

  
The upcoming release of IPFire is ready to be tested by you, our awesome community

 
Repairability Isn't Enough: Why I'm No Longer Supporting Software Freedom Conservancy

  
As a result, I have decided not to renew my membership

 
HandBrake 1.9 Adds Support for Lossless VP9 Encoding, Intel QSV VVC Decoder

  
HandBrake 1.9 was released today as a major update to this open-source, cross-platform video transcoder application that brings new features and improvements.


  
 


 
Games: The best GNU/Linux distribution for gaming in 2025 and many gaming news

  
Android Leftovers

  
Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro are the most popular newly launched Android flagships

 
Free Software Supporter -- Issue 200, December 2024

  
Welcome to the Free Software Supporter, the Free Software Foundation's (FSF) monthly news digest and action update

 
The Licensing and Compliance Team is fighting for freedom and we need your help

  
The Licensing and Compliance Lab has been diligently serving the free software community

 
RustDesk 1.3.3 Introduces Mobile Clipboard Support

  
RustDesk 1.3.3 open-source remote desktop adds mobile clipboard

 
December Steam Client Update Enhances Game Recording

  
Lernstick – secure and mobile learning and working environment

  
Lernstick offers secure and mobile learning and working environment so that private devices can also be used for school purposes

 
Dolphin Emulator Will Get Faster Updates on Linux With Flatpak

  
Dolphin now maintains official Flatpak repositories, making it far easier for Linux gamers to install and run the latest versions of the Dolphin emulator

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Kobold aims to offer easy declarative web interfaces

 
Br OS – Brazilian Linux distribution

  
Br OS is a Brazilian Linux distribution based on Kubuntu, sporting the KDE Plasma desktop

 
SUSE Renames Several Products for Better Name Recognition

  
SUSE has been a very powerful player in the European market, but it knows it must branch out to gain serious traction. Will a name change do the trick

 
You can test all the best Linux distros right in your web browser with this site

  
If you've ever wanted to see what Linux was all about but didn't want to go through the steps of installing it

 
openSUSE Empowers Creative Professionals

  
For many creatives, Photoshop is the go-to application for photo editing and graphic design

 
Fedora Linux Flatpak cool apps to try for December

  
This article introduces projects available in Flathub with installation instructions

 
Today in Techrights

  
today's leftovers

  
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, This Week in Linux, and More

  
Games: Dolphin Emulator, Godot, and NES

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Security Lefttovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

  
Latest Canonical/Ubuntu  Announcements

  
Open Hardware: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, SparkFun, and More

  
Arduino and Elektrobit Boost Proprietary AWS

  
today's howtos

  
Nitrux 3.8 Released with Linux Kernel 6.12, Better Support for NVIDIA Users

  
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 3.8 as the latest stable version of this immutable and systemd-free distribution derived from Debian GNU/Linux and built on top of the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

 
Android Leftovers

  
Why Copyleft Matters

  
Have you ever wondered who controls the software you use? In a world increasingly reliant on software, the answer to this question is more crucial than ever and has profound implications for our freedom

 
Zoo elephants get a musical toy to enrich their lives | Arduino Blog

  
An Arduino Mega 2560 board plays the tones through a DY-SV5W media player module, which outputs an audio signal to an outdoor speaker system

 
Security Leftovers

  
ClamAV: The Best Malwarebytes Alternative for Linux

  
Malwarebytes isn’t available for Linux, but ClamAV is a reliable alternative

 
DreamQuest N100 Mini PC Running Linux: Power Consumption

  
For this instalment in the series, we examine the power consumption of the DreamQuest N100 Mini PC and compare it to four other machines

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Qt Creator 15 Open-Source IDE Released with Axivion Support, New Themes

  
The Qt Project released today Qt Creator 15 as the latest stable version for this open-source, free, and cross-platform IDE (Integrated Development Environment) for GNU/Linux.

 
Kate - 1500 accepted merge requests!

  
I just looked at our GitLab page today and thought

 
5 Linux commands for locating system slowdowns fast

  
If you've ever experienced a system slowdown on Linux

 
Today in Techrights

  
today's leftovers

  
Applications and HowTos

  
Open Hardware and Mobile Stuff

  
GNU gettext 0.23 and Unifont 16.0.02 Released

  
Two GNU releases

 
Programming Leftovers

  
EasyOS 5.8.2 released

  
I have uploaded version 5.8.2

 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 1st, 2024

  
The 216th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 1st, 2024.

 
Android Leftovers

  
Clapgrep: An Easy-to-Use Open Source Linux App To Search Through Your PDFs and Text Documents

  
Want to look for something in your text documents? Use Clapgrep to quick search for it

 
Not Sure If You'll Like Linux? Try It From Your Browser

  
As a long-time Linux user, I enjoy encouraging others to try it

 
25 Must-Have Apps for Fedora Linux Users

  
Maximize your Fedora experience with this comprehensive guide to the top 25 apps

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Review: AnduinOS 1.0.1

  
AnduinOS is an Ubuntu-based distribution featuring the GNOME desktop environment

 
Audiocasts: Free Software Security Podcast and Banned C++ Contributor Andrew Tomazos Speaks Out

  
A pair of new picks

 
Debian Developers'/Development Updates: Guido Günther, Colin Watson, Sandro Knauß, and Junichi Uekawa

  
today's howtos

  
Xfce 4.20 Pre2 Released

  
Dear Xfce community, I am happy to announce the release of Xfce4.20 pre2

 
Games: Proton 9.0-4 Beta, Steam Deck-Compatible Titles, and Veloren

  
Today in Techrights

  
GNU/Linux, SUSE, and Oracle

  
