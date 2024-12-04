Best Free and Open Source Software

Software update is a typical case where bita may provide significant bandwidth reductions, where one can expect that a new software image will contain a lot of data already present on the system being updated. bita can identify the parts (chunks) already present on the system and fetch the missing ones from remote, still outputting an exact clone of the archived source file.

No need to pre-build patch files for going to/from different release versions. No need to run any special file server. Just bita compress the release image, upload the archive to any HTTP file hosting site. And bita clone the archive using whatever local data is available on the system.

This is free and open source software.