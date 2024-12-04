Best Free and Open Source Software
Kobold - easy declarative web interfaces - LinuxLinks
Kobold aims to offer easy declarative web interfaces.
Features include:
Declarative view! macro that uses HTML-esque syntax complete with optional closing tags. Functional components with optional parameters. State management and event handling. High performance and consistently the lowest Wasm footprint in the Rust ecosystem.
bita - differential file synchronization over HTTP - LinuxLinks
Software update is a typical case where bita may provide significant bandwidth reductions, where one can expect that a new software image will contain a lot of data already present on the system being updated. bita can identify the parts (chunks) already present on the system and fetch the missing ones from remote, still outputting an exact clone of the archived source file.
No need to pre-build patch files for going to/from different release versions. No need to run any special file server. Just bita compress the release image, upload the archive to any HTTP file hosting site. And bita clone the archive using whatever local data is available on the system.
This is free and open source software.
wlmaker - Wayland compositor inspired by Window Maker - LinuxLinks
wlmaker is a Wayland compositor inspired by Window Maker.
Window Maker is an X11 window manager originally designed to provide integration support for the GNUstep Desktop Environment.
This is free and open source software.
diskus - compute disk usage - LinuxLinks
diskus is a very simple program that computes the total size of the current directory.
It is a parallelized version of du -sh.
This is free and open source software.
wttr.in - curl the weather - LinuxLinks
Most people think of weather in terms of temperature, humidity, precipitation, cloudiness, brightness, visibility, wind, and atmospheric pressure, as in high and low pressure. In most places, weather changes from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season.
wttr.in is a console-based weather forecast service that offers lots of options including various information representation methods. These include terminal-oriented ANSI-sequences for console HTTP clients, HTML for web browsers, or PNG for graphical viewers.
This is free and open source software.