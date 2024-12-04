posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 04, 2024



Quoting: Lernstick - secure and mobile learning and working environment - LinuxLinks —

The learning stick is a secure learning and working environment that is installed on external storage media such as USB sticks, USB hard drives or SD cards. This means that almost any computer can be started from these storage media; a functioning hard drive or pre-installed operating system is not necessary.

The learning stick thus offers a personal, mobile learning and working environment and is ideal if pupils, students or learners want to use their private device for school purposes (“Bring Your Own Device”) or have to bring it with them to conduct uniform, secure exams. Using the learning stick saves on the acquisition costs of hardware and software and contributes to sustainability.

The distribution is based on Debian’s stable branch. The distribution is intended to perform so that almost every computer can be started from this storage media.