This Week in GNOME: #176 Command History

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 30, 2024



Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from November 22 to November 29.

[...]

Some sad news to report this week: the GNOME shop is currently closed to new orders. If you have an outstanding order that has not yet arrived and have not already contacted me, please let me know by forwarding the order to info@gnome.org. If you have any experience with running an online shop like the one we have and have the time and patience to help me troubleshoot and explain it to me, please reach out as well! I would be most grateful.

Hope everyone in the US celebrating this week has had a wonderful Thanksgiving!

Read on