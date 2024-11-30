PostgreSQL News
PostgreSQL ☛ Meet New Release of Devart ODBC Driver for PostgreSQL with PostgreSQL 17 Support and Other Enhancements
Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, released an updated version of ODBC Driver for PostgreSQL.
The release includes the following updates:
- Added support for PostgreSQL 17.
- Introduced support for pgvector for vector similarity search.
- Enabled connections to PostgreSQL in read-only mode to prevent data modifications.
PostgreSQL ☛ Pigsty v3.1 Release: PG17, Duck Extensions, Self-hosting Supabase, ARM & Ubuntu24
Pigsty v3.1 is now live, closely following the release of PostgreSQL 17.2. This version marks PostgreSQL 17 as the default, featuring compatibility with the latest Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and initial ARM64 arch support. It also introduces nearly 340 ready-to-use PostgreSQL extensions right from the start.
A notable feature is the one-click setup for a self-hosted Supabase, which is built upon PostgreSQL. Pigsty v3.1 enables you to run Supabase on local-first HA PostgreSQL (ver14-17) alone with 300+ extensions on mainstream GNU/Linux distros without virtualization or containers, utilizing modern hardware to its full potential.
The update enhances its repository with new PostgreSQL-compatible kernels like Babelfish, IvorySQL, and PolarDB, and the OLAP / DuckDB race players such as pg_analytics, pg_duckdb, pg_mooncake, pg_parquet, and
duckdb_fdw, now directly accessible for the pigsty repo.
PostgreSQL ☛ CERN PGDay 2025
The CERN PGDay builds on the experience of past PostgreSQL events at CERN and a newly establish collaboration with SwissPUG. It will create an opportunity for PostgreSQL users and enthusiasts to meet in the French-speaking part of Switzerland in order to network and exchange their experiences.
We plan to turn the CERN PGDay into an annual event under the umbrella of SwissPUG but in line with the international vocation of the area where many international organizations of the public and private sector are based.
The date for 2025 is January 17th, and the event will start at 10:00.
The final schedule will consist of a single track featuring six sessions in English only. We expect to publish the schedule early in December. The conference will be followed by a social event where people can discuss and network.
Have a look at your schedule before or after the event: you might be able to take advantage of the conference to visit cern !