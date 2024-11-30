PostgreSQL News

Pigsty v3.1 is now live, closely following the release of PostgreSQL 17.2. This version marks PostgreSQL 17 as the default, featuring compatibility with the latest Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and initial ARM64 arch support. It also introduces nearly 340 ready-to-use PostgreSQL extensions right from the start.

A notable feature is the one-click setup for a self-hosted Supabase, which is built upon PostgreSQL. Pigsty v3.1 enables you to run Supabase on local-first HA PostgreSQL (ver14-17) alone with 300+ extensions on mainstream GNU/Linux distros without virtualization or containers, utilizing modern hardware to its full potential.