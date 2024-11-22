posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 22, 2024



Quoting: Rhino Linux: The Unique Distro That Combines Ubuntu and Rolling Releases Needs Your Support! —

Rhino Linux is a remarkable distribution that combines the goodness of Ubuntu with the advantage of a rolling release approach, the Unicorn Desktop, and the AUR-like package manager Pacstall.

It is better than Ubuntu in many ways for some, such as providing access to the latest packages, a clean desktop environment, and focusing on power users.

A few months have passed since its last release, and now it appears that the developers are reaching out to the open source community for help.