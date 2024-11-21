posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 21, 2024



Quoting: Slimbook Executive, long-term report 6 —

Let me define deja-vu for you. In my fourth Slimbook Titan article, I used the following sentence: I'm writing the fourth long-term usage report for this laptop much sooner than I normally would. Now, here, my sixth Slimbook Executive article (those be two different laptops, mind), I am going to use that sentence again, with just a slight variation: I'm writing the sixth long-term usage report for this laptop much sooner than I normally would. Why? Because fresh problems, that's why.

A brief recap before we dive into the full story. I have two Slimbook machines. Both are quite nice. The Titan is intended to be a beefy system, focused on gaming, and I'm trying everything I have on it, to make sure I'm ready for the final transition off Windows sometime in the near future. Now, the Executive is a productivity machine, used for the 99% everyday stuff. Because it has no discrete graphics, only the integrated bit, overall, it's behaved quite impeccably until very recently. More or less in parallel to the Titan, it began exhibiting some hardware-related errors, which point to bugs in the kernel. Annoying, pointless, but here we are. Follow me.