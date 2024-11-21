Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
13 Best Free and Open Source Remote Desktop Clients - LinuxLinks
Remote desktop control offers significant benefits to both employees and employers. For example, with remote desktop control network administrators can directly access a user’s desktop, and provide technical support without having to be physically next to the user. Another common use of remote display software is to control multiple computers running different operating systems from a single monitor.
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 13 impressive remote desktop clients. We cover remote desktop clients which use the RDP and VNC protocols. We have also included software which employs the SSH protocol which together with X11 forwarding allows encryption of remote X windows traffic. Many of these desktop clients are a complete solution as they include a server.
Euterpe - self-hosted streaming service for music - LinuxLinks
Euterpe is a self-hosted streaming service for music. It was formerly known as “HTTPMS (HTTP Media Server)”.
It provides a way to listen to your music library from anywhere. Once set up you only need a web browser. Think of it as your own Spotify service over which you have full control. Euterpe will let you browse through and listen to your music over HTTP(s). There’s also a GTK+ standalone player and a Rhythmbox plugin available if you prefer not using the Web UI.
This is free and open source software.
Dominator - high-performance declarative DOM library - LinuxLinks
Dominator is a zero-cost ultra-high-performance declarative DOM library using FRP signals for Rust.
It does not use VDOM, instead it uses raw DOM nodes for maximum performance. It is close to the metal and has almost no overhead: everything is inlined to raw DOM operations.
Navidrome - web-based music collection server and streamer - LinuxLinks
Navidrome is a web-based music collection server and streamer.
It gives you freedom to listen to your music collection from any browser or mobile device. It’s like your personal Spotify!
It’s built with new technologies (GoLang, ReactJS, Material-UI), to ensure modern features and compatibility.
Baku - blogging engine and static site generator - LinuxLinks
Baku is a simple, Markdown-based blogging engine/static website generator.
When you initialize a new blog, Baku will create a couple of directories: templates and static.
The static directory contains a default icon for the website and a couple of CSS files. The content of this directory is copied to the build directory.
You can create a draft using the -d or --draft argument.
Alligator - feed reader for mobile devices - LinuxLinks
A news aggregator is software which collect news, weblog posts, and other information from the web so that they can be read in a single location for easy viewing. With the range of news sources available on the internet, news aggregators play an essential role in helping users to quickly locate breaking news.
For individuals that read lots of weblogs, a news aggregator makes keeping track of them effortless, and particularly useful if the weblogs are only updated occasionally.
Alligator is a convergent, cross-platform feed reader, supporting standard RSS/Atom feeds. It’s built using KDE Frameworks and Qt, a cross-platform application development framework for creating graphical user interfaces.