Windows TCO and Microsoft Imprisonment of Developers
-
Windows TCO
-
Scoop News Group ☛ VA needs bigger budget to draw better cyber talent, CIO says
The Department of Veterans Affairs’ top IT official told House lawmakers on Wednesday that a larger budget and the ability to pay certain government workers more would improve the agency’s cybersecurity posture.
-
Scoop News Group ☛ Botnet serving as ‘backbone’ of malicious proxy network taken offline
Whether it’s for espionage purposes or financially motivated cybercrime, proxy services are a common tool in the attacker toolbox. Often used to disguise the true origin or location of malicious activity, proxies can be lucrative for malicious actors, who create them via a botnet and sell access in order for others to run their schemes, which can range from malware delivery to data theft to distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks.
-
The Record ☛ FBI says BianLian based in Russia, moving from ransomware attacks to extortion
The FBI and Australian Cyber Security Centre on Wednesday published an updated advisory on the group, warning that the gang has shifted its tactics and is now moving toward extorting companies with stolen data instead of fully encrypting systems. The group has exclusively focused on exfiltration-based extortion since January.
-
The Record ☛ Phobos ransomware indictment sheds light on long-running, quietly successful scheme
Prosecutors say the ransomware-as-a-service operation has collected upwards of $16 million from about 1,000 victims worldwide. Cybersecurity researchers have noted a large drop in Phobos activity this month, coinciding with Ptitsyn’s first appearance in a Maryland federal court on November 4.
-
-
Entrapment (Microsoft GitHub)
-
Security Week ☛ GitHub Launches Fund to Improve Open Source Project Security [Ed: Bribing people to keep their code prisoner of proprietary GitHub is not supporting FOSS "directly via GitHub Sponsors"]
Maintainers will receive $10,000 per project in funding, directly via GitHub Sponsors, and will be provided with 5-10 hour commitment per week (including workshops, group sessions, mentorship, and project work), dedicated time with the GitHub Security Lab team, access to security experts, and engagement with the community.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Microsoft integrates source-code analysis into its cloud security suite
Although only 9.5% of vulnerabilities are exploitable within a given application context, according to Endor Labs research, it can be tricky for teams to identify critical ones. Risks often aren’t fully documented, with only 2% of public advisories containing information about which library functions are at risk, the company reported.
-