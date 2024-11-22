posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 22, 2024



Quoting: Huion Kamvas Pro 19 - review on GNU/Linux - David Revoy —

Here is my video review of the Huion Kamvas Pro 19 pen display tablet. Everything about my feelings, and tests about the hardware is in the video above.

This blog post here is a list of my installation method, scripts and tweaks to install the device under a GNU/Linux operating system.

I spent a lot of time to do research on this unit, but at the end of the day, I'm just a tweaker: all the credits for improving the support of this tablet goes to Joshua Goins (restrate), José Expósito, Benjamin Tissoires (bentiss) and Peter Hutterer (whot) (and probably many more I forgot, sorry).

I don't use the proprietary driver provided by Huion for ethical reasons, but I know that many users will be happy to know of its existence and will probably make an exception for this binary in order to "simplify their lives". I don't blame them.