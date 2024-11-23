Firefox Woes and Firefox DevTools Newsletter

Developer Tools help developers write and debug websites on Firefox. This newsletter gives an overview of the work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 132 Nightly release cycle.

Firefox 133 is around the corner and I’m late to tell you about what was done in 132! This release does not offer any new features as the team is working on bigger tasks that are still not visible by the users. But this still contains a handful of important bug fixes, so let’s jump right in.