Firefox Woes and Firefox DevTools Newsletter
-
Jasper Tandy ☛ Jasper is blogging It has taken me about two months to drop Google as my search engine and web browser. The reason...
I've switched browsers to Firefox because Google are limiting the extent that ublock can block ads, and this is the most difficult one. Stupid search results, I can live with, but Firefox is unbelievably annoying in some ways.
-
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Firefox Has 9 Months of Income Left (Possibly Less)
Also: Will Surveillance Giant Google be forced to sell off Android (when they sell off Chrome)? We'll know next August.
-
Firefox Developer Experience: Firefox DevTools Newsletter — 132
Developer Tools help developers write and debug websites on Firefox. This newsletter gives an overview of the work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 132 Nightly release cycle.
Firefox 133 is around the corner and I’m late to tell you about what was done in 132! This release does not offer any new features as the team is working on bigger tasks that are still not visible by the users. But this still contains a handful of important bug fixes, so let’s jump right in.