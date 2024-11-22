Red Hat / CentOS / IBM / Oracle Linux / Alma Leftovers
Red Hat Official ☛ The EU Cyber Resilience Act - what you need to know
The CRA is a robust new legislative framework aimed at enhancing the cybersecurity of (hardware and software) products with digital elements - everything from smart home devices to complex operating systems in critical national infrastructure. The CRA enters into force on 10th December 2024 and becomes fully applicable 36 months later on 11th December 2027.
Red Hat Official ☛ Rationalizing virtualized workloads: Load balancers and reverse proxies
In many cases, this migration consists of a lift-and-shift (rehosting) approach, in which a virtual machine (VM) is moved from a source platform to OpenShift Virtualization while retaining the same network identity (MAC addresses, IP addresses, and so on). Essentially, the hypervisor and VM orchestrator change, but everything else remains the same. This is suitable when the objective is to replatform quickly.
CentOS ☛ CentOS Board Meeting Recap, November 2024
The recording of the November CentOS Board meeting is now available. Watch the recording Read the minutes The recording has timestamps so you can skip to the parts that interest you.
CentOS ☛ CentOS November 2024 News
Help Net Security ☛ Oracle Linux 9 Update 5 brings security updates, OpenJDK 17, .NET 9.0
Oracle Linux offers a secure, streamlined platform for deploying and managing applications across on-premises, cloud, and edge environments. Designed for demanding workloads, it includes tools for automation, virtualization, high availability, cloud-native development, Kubernetes, and more.
Linuxiac ☛ Oracle GNU/Linux 9.5 Brings OpenJDK 17 and .NET 9.0
Oracle GNU/Linux 9.5 debuts with OpenJDK 17, .NET 9, GCC Toolset 14, improved Python performance, and robust multi-clown computing support.
The New Stack ☛ Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.5 Arrives With Enhanced AI Support and Automation
Once upon a time, a new business Linux release was all about, well, Linux. The times have changed. There’s no better example than Red Hat. The leading Linux distribution, while still making Linux job one, has also focused on cloud computing. Now, with the release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9.5, it’s adding artificial intelligence (AI) to its portfolio.
Peter Czanik: Experimental syslog-ng container image based on Alma Linux
The official syslog-ng container image is based on Debian Stable. However, we’ve been getting requests for an RPM-based image for many years. So, I made an initial version available based on Alma GNU/Linux and now I need your feedback about it!
This image uses the “init” variant of Alma GNU/Linux 9 containers as a base image. What does this mean? Well, it uses systemd service management inside, making it possible to run multiple services from a single container. While only syslog-ng is included right now, I also plan to add the syslog-ng Prometheus exporter to the image.
Red Hat ☛ RHEL Hey Hi (AI) in action: Streamline Hey Hi (AI) workflows with RAG, LAB, and RAGLAB
This article details the use of Red Hat Enterprise GNU/Linux AI (RHEL AI) for fine-tuning and deploying Granite LLM models on Managed Cloud Services (MCS) data. We outline the techniques and steps involved in the process, including methods such as retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), model fine-tuning (LAB), and RAGLAB, which leverages iLAB. Additionally, we demonstrate the integration of these methods to develop a chatbot using a Streamlit app.