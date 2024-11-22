Red Hat / CentOS / IBM / Oracle Linux / Alma Leftovers

The official syslog-ng container image is based on Debian Stable. However, we’ve been getting requests for an RPM-based image for many years. So, I made an initial version available based on Alma GNU/Linux and now I need your feedback about it!

This image uses the “init” variant of Alma GNU/Linux 9 containers as a base image. What does this mean? Well, it uses systemd service management inside, making it possible to run multiple services from a single container. While only syslog-ng is included right now, I also plan to add the syslog-ng Prometheus exporter to the image.