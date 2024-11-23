Best Free and Open Source Software
11 Best Free and Open Source File Sharing Tools - LinuxLinks
There are many ways you can transfer files between computers. Here’s a few methods. We can transfer files between two hosts on Linux using the scp command. The scp command establishes a secure connection between the two hosts and it uses the standard SSH port in order to transfer files. Alternatively, many people send files as attachments although there are often limitations with this method. Or users frequently use file hosting services in the cloud, WebTorrents, a personal server, wormhole and many others.
We are always on the look out for easy, simple and secure ways to transfer files and folders.
Many of the tools in this roundup are good replacements for AirDrop, letting you wirelessly send documents, photos, videos, websites, map locations, and more to a nearby device.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.
Vosk - offline speech recognition toolkit - LinuxLinks
Vosk supplies speech recognition for chatbots, smart home appliances, virtual assistants. It can also create subtitles for movies, transcription for lectures and interviews.
Vosk scales from small devices like Raspberry Pi or Android smartphone to big clusters.
This is free and open source software.
zino - next-generation framework for composable applications - LinuxLinks
zino is a next-generation framework for composable applications in Rust which emphasizes simplicity, extensibility and productivity.
This is free and open source software.
egui - immediate mode GUI - LinuxLinks
egui (pronounced “e-gooey”) is a simple, fast, and highly portable immediate mode GUI library for Rust. egui runs on the web, natively, and in your favorite game engine.
egui aims to be the easiest-to-use Rust GUI library, and the simplest way to make a web app in Rust.
egui can be used anywhere you can draw textured triangles, which means you can easily integrate it into your game engine of choice.
Atoms - manage Linux Chroot(s) and Containers - LinuxLinks
Atoms is software that lets you easily manager Linux chroot(s) and containers.
Atoms was created to solve the lack of a GUI to create, manage and use chroot environments. Although there is support for Distrobox, Atoms does not aim to offer a fine integration with Podman as its purpose is only to allow the user to open a shell in a new environment, be it chroot or container.
This is free and open source software.
gonic - music streaming server - LinuxLinks
gonic is a music streaming server with a subsonic server API implementation.
This is free and open source software.
SimpleX - private and encrypted messenger - LinuxLinks
Privacy is ensured by using temporary anonymous pairwise identifiers, out-of band key exchange, 2 layers of end-to-end encryption, message integrity verification, and an additional layer of server encryption. Other factors which improve security include message mixing to reduce correlation, secure authenticated TLS transport, optional access via Tor, unidirectional message queues, and multiple layers of content padding.
This is free and open source software.