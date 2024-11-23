Best Free and Open Source Software

There are many ways you can transfer files between computers. Here’s a few methods. We can transfer files between two hosts on Linux using the scp command. The scp command establishes a secure connection between the two hosts and it uses the standard SSH port in order to transfer files. Alternatively, many people send files as attachments although there are often limitations with this method. Or users frequently use file hosting services in the cloud, WebTorrents, a personal server, wormhole and many others.

We are always on the look out for easy, simple and secure ways to transfer files and folders.

Many of the tools in this roundup are good replacements for AirDrop, letting you wirelessly send documents, photos, videos, websites, map locations, and more to a nearby device.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.