Best Free and Open Source Software

Mesa 24.3 Open-Source Graphics Stack Adds Vulkan 1.3 Conformance for V3DV

Coming more than three months after Mesa 24.2, the Mesa 24.3 release is here to introduce Vulkan 1.3 conformance for the V3DV graphics driver for Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 5 devices, which should give the Raspberry Pi OS distribution a serious graphics boost the next time you update it. In addition, the V3DV driver received support for the VK_KHR_shader_relaxed_extended_instruction Vulkan extension.

LinuxGizmos.com

invisCAM A Compact 2MP Camera for Low Light and Low Power Applications

This month, Arducam introduced the invisCAM, a compact imaging solution that integrates advanced functionality and precise engineering within a small form factor. The camera is designed to address the challenges of achieving high-quality imaging, functional versatility, and cost efficiency in a portable USB device.

Coin-sized ESP32-H2-WROOM-07 RISC-V Module with BLE, Thread, and Zigbee Support for $2.13

The ESP32-H2-WROOM-07 is a compact module featuring a RISC-V single-core 32-bit microprocessor and support for Bluetooth Low Energy. It can be configured with up to 4 MB of flash memory and is designed for applications such as smart home systems, industrial automation, and consumer electronics.

Pine64 Unveils PineCam with RISC-V SG2000 SoC and 2MP Camera

The Pine64 November update introduces the PineCam, a successor to the PineCube IP camera. With a redesigned structure and enhanced features, the PineCam is aimed at applications like monitoring, video streaming, and hardware experimentation.

RED-BEET 2.0: Advanced Powerline Communication for E-Mobility Applications

The RED-BEET 2.0 by 8Devices is a compact powerline communication module built on the Qualcomm QCA7006AQ PLC chip, supporting SPI, Ethernet, HomePlug GreenPHY, and HomePlug AV standards. Its small size, industrial temperature tolerance, and automotive-grade certification are designed for integration into e-mobility and automotive applications.

Best Free and Open Source Software

mesa 24.3.0

  
Games: Age of Empires II: The Conquerers, Microsoft Failing Badly

  
Android Leftovers

  
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers

  
Blender 4.3 Open-Source 3D Graphics App Introduces Experimental Vulkan Backend

  
The Blender Foundation announced today the release and general availability of Blender 4.3 as a major update to this powerful, free, cross-platform, and open-source 3D graphics and modeling software.

 
PINE64’s New Smart Camera Runs Linux

  
Pine64 shared some information about new products and updates in its latest community announcement


  
 


 
Games: Unreal and Unreal Tournament on Internet Archive, More Picks Mostly From GamingOnLinux

  
today's leftovers

  
Canonical/Ubuntu: Warehouse, EdgeIQ and Ubuntu Core

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

  
Google Demotes GNU/Linux to Linux (Android), Linux Foundation Gets Misleading Puff Piece From SJVN

  
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Security Leftovers

  
FreeCAD 1.0 Released After 22 Years in Development

  
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
This Week in Plasma: Battery Charge Cycles in Info Center

  
This Week in GNOME: #175 Magic

  
Today in Techrights

  
Linux Code of Conduct Board and CoC Supremacy Over Code/Function

  
Android Leftovers

  
ReiserFS Reaches Its Final Chapter

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.1, Linux 6.11.10, Linux 6.6.63, and Linux 6.1.119

  
Cybershow News Autumn 2024

  
Khronos Group takes over cross-platform Slang shading language from NVIDIA

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
IBM and Red Hat Leftovers

  
Android Leftovers

  
Proxmox VE 8.3 Released with Enhanced Features

  
Anti-Cheat: A Thorny Problem For Linux Gamers

  
Rhino Linux: The Unique Distro That Combines Ubuntu and Rolling Releases Needs Your Support!

  
Huion Kamvas Pro 19 - review on GNU/Linux

  
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
How RHEL and Fedora Shape Red Hat’s Linux Offerings

  
Games: Dungeon Clawler, Steam Deck, and More

  
Security Leftovers

  
Distributions and Operating Systems: Kali Linux, BSD, SUSE, and More

  
OSI Openwashing (Funded by Microsoft) and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
POSETTE and PGConf.dev 2025 Preparations (Postgres Events)

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More

  
Red Hat / CentOS / IBM / Oracle Linux / Alma Leftovers

  
Games: Proton Experimental and Bug in CS2

  
today's howtos

  
Media Unable to Tell the Difference Between Proprietary VMware and "Linux"

  
Today in Techrights

  
FreeCAD 1.0 Open-Source 3D Parametric Modeler Released, Here’s What’s New

  
FreeCAD 1.0 has been released today as a major milestone for this open-source, free, and cross-platform parametric 3D computer-aided design (CAD) modeler software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.

 
Rocky Linux 9.5 Released, Here’s What’s New

  
Rocky Linux 9.5 is now available for download, packed with updates like Podman 5.0, GCC 11.5, Node.js 22, and more

 
11 Reasons Why You Should Switch from Windows to Linux

  
Here are a number of reasons why you should consider GNU/Linux as your next operating system

 
libtool-2.5.4 released

  
The Libtool Team is pleased to announce the release of libtool 2.5.4

 
Mesa 24.3 Open-Source Graphics Stack Adds Vulkan 1.3 Conformance for V3DV

  
The Mesa 24.3 open-source graphics stack for Linux-based operating systems has been officially released as the third major update in the Mesa 24.x series.

 
Why I Ditched Linux for Samsung DeX

  
MYiR Tech MYC-LR3576 Rockchip RK3576 LGA SoM offers 6 TOPS NPU and 8K video support for AIoT applications

  
MYiR Tech’s Rockchip RK3576 SoM also supports Linux 6.1 and Debian 12 along with software resources like kernel and driver source code

 
SolidRun unveils HummingBoard i.MX8M IIOT SBC and the IIOT-200-8M Gateway for Edge AI and industrial IoT applications

  
In terms of software support the company mentions that the SBC supports Yocto and Debian BSPs, with drivers for peripherals like TPM 2.0, RTC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and various I/O interfaces

 
Android Leftovers

  
Linux, HowTos, Fedora, and Debian 13

  
Ubuntu? That’s a Bullfinch, Not an Oriole

  
Here’s something lighthearted for you—unless you’re pedantic about ornithology

 
Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) Daily Build ISOs Are Now Available for Download

  
Now that Canonical officially opened the development of Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin), it has published the first daily build ISO images for early adopters, application developers, and general public testing.

 
Windows TCO and Microsoft Imprisonment of Developers

  
Tools and Emulators

  
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Slimbook Executive, long-term report 6

  
Thelio Astra Native ARM64 Platform with 128 Core Ampere Altra CPU 512GB ECC RAM and 40TB Storage

  
System76 indicates that the Thelio Astra runs Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and 24.04 LTS

 
Upgrade to Freedom! The Switch from Windows 10

  
Leap Micro 6.1 Alpha is now available. Get ready for Leap Micro 5.5 End of Life

  
Leap Micro 6.1 Alpha images can be found at get.opensuse.org

 
Games: GamingOnLinux's Latest 10

  
today's leftovers

  
Programming  Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
AlmaLinux OS 9.5 Is Here as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.5

  
The AlmaLinux OS Foundation announced today the release and general availability of AlmaLinux OS 9.5 (codename Teal Serval), as the latest stable version of this free Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) fork.

 
Red Hat Helping Microsoft's Attack on Linux and Privacy

  
Linux Foundation Openwashing Foundations

  
Fake openness as a product

 
EasyOS Scarthgap and Daedalus 6.4.4 releases

  
Announcing Incus 6.7

  
The Incus team is pleased to announce the release of Incus 6.7

 
Back In Time back from the dead

  
Today in Techrights

  
