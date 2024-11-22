Last time, I talked about ways to use dynamic typing to manage objects and business logic in your code. Doing so involves leaning into the object system, going beyond just “one class for each noun” and creating objects to model different states within the business logic directly.

In a basic Object-Oriented design, you might have an object called User. This object, by itself, represents the entire concept of a user within the system. In this design, specific states of a user — admin, unauthorized, deleted, subscriber, what have you — are all represented by the single class User.

That’s one way to model users. But you could also have the User class be a home for the underlying data and manage some or all of the state of a user by creating wrapper classes like AdminUser, UnauthorizedUser, DeletedUser… even NullUser. At this point, the idea of a “user” is now spread among multiple classes. I’ve started calling this an “object constellation”, feel free to call it whatever you want.