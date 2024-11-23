This Week in GNOME: #175 Magic
#175 Magic · This Week in GNOME
Use the GNOME platform libraries in your JavaScript programs. GJS powers GNOME Shell, Polari, GNOME Documents, and many other apps.
Do you waddle the waddle?
Coming more than three months after Mesa 24.2, the Mesa 24.3 release is here to introduce Vulkan 1.3 conformance for the V3DV graphics driver for Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 5 devices, which should give the Raspberry Pi OS distribution a serious graphics boost the next time you update it. In addition, the V3DV driver received support for the VK_KHR_shader_relaxed_extended_instruction Vulkan extension.
This month, Arducam introduced the invisCAM, a compact imaging solution that integrates advanced functionality and precise engineering within a small form factor. The camera is designed to address the challenges of achieving high-quality imaging, functional versatility, and cost efficiency in a portable USB device.
The ESP32-H2-WROOM-07 is a compact module featuring a RISC-V single-core 32-bit microprocessor and support for Bluetooth Low Energy. It can be configured with up to 4 MB of flash memory and is designed for applications such as smart home systems, industrial automation, and consumer electronics.
The Pine64 November update introduces the PineCam, a successor to the PineCube IP camera. With a redesigned structure and enhanced features, the PineCam is aimed at applications like monitoring, video streaming, and hardware experimentation.
The RED-BEET 2.0 by 8Devices is a compact powerline communication module built on the Qualcomm QCA7006AQ PLC chip, supporting SPI, Ethernet, HomePlug GreenPHY, and HomePlug AV standards. Its small size, industrial temperature tolerance, and automotive-grade certification are designed for integration into e-mobility and automotive applications.
