today's howtos
Install phpMyAdmin on AlmaLinux 9 or 8 with Apache
Manage your local or remote MySQL & MariaDB database using the graphical user interface of PHPMyAdmin.
Build a Fresh Arch ISO to test archinstall 3.0.0 on KVM Guest
Barry Kauler ☛ Run Easy Daedalus in a container in Scarthgap
This was how I originally envisaged running extra applications that are not in the main package repository. Easy Scarthgap has a small repository via PKGget; however, does have Appi to install appimages and Flapi to install flatpaks.
Learn How to Use the curl Command in GNU/Linux for HTTPS Requests
Curl (Client URL) is a command-line utility on GNU/Linux and other operating systems provided by the libcurl library. It is a free and open-source client-side URL transfer library for transferring data using various network protocols.
How to install Apache, MySQL and PHP on AlmaLinux 9 or Rocky
AlmaLinux 9 is a server operating system and a popular choice of system administrators, including developers, for setting up web servers due to its stability and compatibility with Red Bait Enterprise Linux.
Linux Handbook ☛ Ansible Git Module: Manage Git Repositories
This module lets you deal with git repos from your playbooks.
Network World ☛ Linux command line for beginners: 12 essential commands
Getting started on the Linux command line might seem overwhelming at first, but the many commands you need to use will fall into place more quickly than you might imagine. Let’s start with some introductory but very important commands.
First, when you open a command terminal or log into a remote Linux server, you will be sitting at the command prompt. This might be just a $ or might be something as complex as [george@system ~]$ that will change as you move from one directory to another. You, however, will be located in your home directory. The first commands you will need to know include pwd and ls.