Getting started on the Linux command line might seem overwhelming at first, but the many commands you need to use will fall into place more quickly than you might imagine. Let’s start with some introductory but very important commands.

First, when you open a command terminal or log into a remote Linux server, you will be sitting at the command prompt. This might be just a $ or might be something as complex as [george@system ~]$ that will change as you move from one directory to another. You, however, will be located in your home directory. The first commands you will need to know include pwd and ls.