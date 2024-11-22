OSI Openwashing (Funded by Microsoft) and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

In an effort to change that dynamic, we are announcing today the general availability of a foundational open data set, Foursquare Open Source Places (“FSQ OS Places”). This base layer of 100mm+ global places of interest (“POI”) includes 22 core attributes (see schema here) that will be updated monthly and available for commercial use under the Apache 2.0 license framework.

In this blog, I will outline why we believe open source POI is critical to the development of the ecosystem, why Foursquare believes it can provide the foundational layer for open source development and how you, the community, can participate.