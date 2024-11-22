OSI Openwashing (Funded by Microsoft) and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Openwashing
-
Open Source Initiative ☛ Give Your Input on the State of Open Source Survey [Ed: OSI is liaising with a Microsoft proxy]
The OSI has partnered again with OpenLogic by Perforce to produce a comprehensive report on global, industry-wide Open Source software adoption trends. The 2025 State of Open Source Report will be based on responses to a survey of those working with Open Source software in their organizations, from developers to CTOs and everyone in between.
-
-
Content Management Systems (CMS)
-
Medevel ☛ SureCart The New Free eCommerce To Replace The WP eCommerce King: WooCommerce
WordPress continues to dominate online retail solutions, with WooCommerce leading since 2011. While WooCommerce remains the powerhouse plugin for online stores, SureCart has emerged as a fresh alternative, promising a simpler approach to eCommerce.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ ERP provider Odoo valued at €5B in secondary sale
Odoo SA, a provider of enterprise resource planning software, today announced that investors have bought €500 million worth of its shares in a secondary sale. Alphabet Inc.’s CapitalG startup fund and Sequoia Capital led the consortium that made the purchase. The sellers, in turn, included Odoo investors Summit Partners, Noshaq and Wallonie Entreprendre.
-
-
Education
-
APNIC ☛ Event Wrap: HKNOG 13.0
The event welcomed approximately 370 attendees who took part in training and talks on topics including RPKI, security, AI and much more. View the agenda for more information.
-
Rlang ☛ Crafting Custom and Reproducible PDF Reports with Quarto and Typst in R workshop
Join our workshop on Crafting Custom and Reproducible PDF Reports with Quarto and Typst in R, which is a part of our workshops for Ukraine series!
-
-
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
-
Open Data
-
Foursquare ☛ Foursquare Open Source Places: A new foundational dataset for the geospatial community
In an effort to change that dynamic, we are announcing today the general availability of a foundational open data set, Foursquare Open Source Places (“FSQ OS Places”). This base layer of 100mm+ global places of interest (“POI”) includes 22 core attributes (see schema here) that will be updated monthly and available for commercial use under the Apache 2.0 license framework.
In this blog, I will outline why we believe open source POI is critical to the development of the ecosystem, why Foursquare believes it can provide the foundational layer for open source development and how you, the community, can participate.
-
-