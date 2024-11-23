Games: Unreal and Unreal Tournament on Internet Archive, More Picks Mostly From GamingOnLinux
-
GO Media ☛ These Two Classic Shooters Just Became Completely Free, Forever
Epic, now primarily known for Fortnite and the Unreal Engine, has given permission for two of the most significant video games ever made, Unreal and Unreal Tournament, to be freely accessed via the Internet Archive. As spotted by RPS, via ResetEra, the OldUnreal group announced the move on their Discord, along with instructions for how to easily download and play them on modern machines.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ War Thunder adds stealth tech, ray tracing and graphics upgrades in the Firebirds update
Every time a new War Thunder update comes out, I think to myself: I'm finally going to progress a bit more into the aircraft research and then get side-tracked by tanks. But now, with stealth added in the Firebirds update, I might just have to sink some more hours in.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Check out the new trailer for Truckful, a driving adventure mystery game
Truckful was revealed back in July, and the idea of it had me really intrigued and now they have a new trailer up for this driving action-adventure mystery game. It will have Native Linux support at release.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Free-to-play pixel art survival game Ruins To Fortress arrives December 13
Ruins To Fortress looks like it could be interesting, a post-apocalyptic free-to-play pixel art open survival game. The developers have announced it's going to enter Early Access on December 13th.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Oxygen Not Included gets a Free Weekend, big update live and new DLC coming soon
Oxygen Not Included is one of my favourites from Klei Entertainment, a space-colony simulation game that's Steam Deck Verified and has full Native Linux support.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck OLED wins Best Gaming Hardware in the Golden Joystick Awards 2024
Another year, another set of award shows. The Golden Joystick Awards 2024 have their results out now, and the Steam Deck OLED won Best Gaming Hardware.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ The latest from Prime Gaming - November 22 edition - lots for Steam Deck / Linux
Here we go again! Each week Prime Gaming, part of what you get with a subscription to Amazon Prime, add and remove various games you can claim to keep.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer announced and there's a demo available
Clifftop Games are back with Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer being revealed, and they even have a demo ready for you to try it out. They're teaming up with Raw Fury again for publishing, and it will have Native Linux support.