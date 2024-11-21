Linux Foundation Openwashing Foundations
-
PR Newswire ☛ Linux Foundation Announces Formation of the Jupyter Foundation [Ed: Fake openness as a product. That's what LF sells by misusing the "Linux" trademark]
Linux Foundation Member Summit – Today, the Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, announced the Jupyter Foundation to support Project Jupyter, an open source project creating software and standards that are widely used by millions for interactive computing, data science, and research, has launched as part of LF Charities.
-
Forbes ☛ OCSF Joins The Linux Foundation: A New Chapter For Open Cybersecurity [Ed: GAFAM front group, i.e. surveillance companies touting "security"]
The Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework has joined the Linux Foundation as one of its projects, marking an important step for the cybersecurity community. This move aims to support OCSF's mission of developing an open, extensible standard to tackle persistent issues of data normalization and interoperability in the industry.
-
PR Newswire ☛ Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF) Joins the Linux Foundation to Optimize Critical Security Data [Ed: Marketing front for its members, who sell proprietary "solutions" (whose problem is selling more and more snake-oil)]