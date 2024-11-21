posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 21, 2024



Quoting: SolidRun unveils HummingBoard i.MX8M IIOT SBC and the IIOT-200-8M Gateway for Edge AI and industrial IoT applications - CNX Software —

In terms of software support the company mentions that the SBC supports Yocto and Debian BSPs, with drivers for peripherals like TPM 2.0, RTC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and various I/O interfaces.

As mentioned earlier, SolidRun also launched the IIOT-200-8M Gateway, which essentially puts the HummingBoard i.MX8M IIOT SBC into an enclosed extruded aluminum case. In this configuration, you lose display support but gain the ability to mount it on a DIN rail, making it suitable for harsher deployment environments.