Unpacking Internet Governance and Our Work in the United Nations

This blog is a Q&A with answers from Mona Gaballa, Senior Advisor for Institutional Relations, and Israel Rosas, Director of Partnerships and Internet Development.

Ubuntu Buzz !

App Center - Intro to Ubuntu Software Manager

App Center (formerly Ubuntu Software and Software Center) is the program for Ubuntu users to install applications and manage them on Ubuntu computer and laptop. It is an official application of Ubuntu that makes it different to other GNU/Linux systems. We write this article as an explanation to the first item listed in our published compilation List of Ubuntu Default Applications and Their Purposes. We hope this helps everyone including you Ubuntu beginners. Now let's start sharing Free Software together once again!

Tor Project blog

Memory quota tracking in Arti, for Onion Service DoS resistance

The memory quota tracking feature allows you to restrict the amount of memory used by an Arti process. In particular, it allows you to limit the amount of memory that other people can cause your Arti to use.

LinuxGizmos.com

Thelio Astra Native ARM64 Platform with 128 Core Ampere Altra CPU 512GB ECC RAM and 40TB Storage

System76 recently launched the Thelio Astra which is a specialized desktop engineered for autonomous vehicle development, robotics, and native ARM64 applications. Powered by Ampere processing technology, it offers substantial computational power with energy efficiency while supporting Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and 24.04 LTS.

news

SolidRun unveils HummingBoard i.MX8M IIOT SBC and the IIOT-200-8M Gateway for Edge AI and industrial IoT applications

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 21, 2024

HummingBoard i.MX8M IIOT SBC

Quoting: SolidRun unveils HummingBoard i.MX8M IIOT SBC and the IIOT-200-8M Gateway for Edge AI and industrial IoT applications - CNX Software —

In terms of software support the company mentions that the SBC supports Yocto and Debian BSPs, with drivers for peripherals like TPM 2.0, RTC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and various I/O interfaces.

As mentioned earlier, SolidRun also launched the IIOT-200-8M Gateway, which essentially puts the HummingBoard i.MX8M IIOT SBC into an enclosed extruded aluminum case. In this configuration, you lose display support but gain the ability to mount it on a DIN rail, making it suitable for harsher deployment environments.

Blender 4.3 Open-Source 3D Graphics App Introduces Experimental Vulkan Backend
The Blender Foundation announced today the release and general availability of Blender 4.3 as a major update to this powerful, free, cross-platform, and open-source 3D graphics and modeling software.
Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) Daily Build ISOs Are Now Available for Download
Now that Canonical officially opened the development of Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin), it has published the first daily build ISO images for early adopters, application developers, and general public testing.
Rocky Linux 9.5 Released, Here’s What’s New
Rocky Linux 9.5 is now available for download, packed with updates like Podman 5.0, GCC 11.5, Node.js 22, and more
AlmaLinux OS 9.5 Is Here as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.5
The AlmaLinux OS Foundation announced today the release and general availability of AlmaLinux OS 9.5 (codename Teal Serval), as the latest stable version of this free Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) fork.
Announcing Incus 6.7
The Incus team is pleased to announce the release of Incus 6.7
 
Why I Ditched Linux for Samsung DeX
Canonical pursued convergence with the Ubuntu Phone, an effort to make a phone that was also a PC
MYiR Tech MYC-LR3576 Rockchip RK3576 LGA SoM offers 6 TOPS NPU and 8K video support for AIoT applications
MYiR Tech’s Rockchip RK3576 SoM also supports Linux 6.1 and Debian 12 along with software resources like kernel and driver source code
10 Features You No Longer Need to Root Your Android Phone For
Ubuntu? That’s a Bullfinch, Not an Oriole
Here’s something lighthearted for you—unless you’re pedantic about ornithology
Linux is an excellent platform for retro gaming
Many of these desktop clients are a complete solution as they include a server
Slimbook Executive, long-term report 6
Let me define deja-vu for you. In my fourth Slimbook Titan article
Upgrade to Freedom! The Switch from Windows 10
This looming transition sets the stage for Linux communities to embrace the Upgrade to Freedom
Leap Micro 6.1 Alpha is now available. Get ready for Leap Micro 5.5 End of Life
Leap Micro 6.1 Alpha images can be found at get.opensuse.org
EasyOS Scarthgap and Daedalus 6.4.4 releases
Bringing both of these to the same version number
Back In Time back from the dead
Back In Time is a GPL-2.0-licensed backup tool based on rsync and written in Python
GNU Linux-Libre 6.12 Kernel Released for Those Seeking 100% Freedom for Their PCs
The GNU Linux-libre project announced today the release and general availability of the GNU Linux-libre 6.12 kernel for those who seek 100% freedom for their GNU/Linux computers and software freedom lovers.
Linux Kernel 6.12 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux kernel 6.12, the latest stable version of the Linux kernel that introduces several new features and improvements.
Android phones see major battery life improvements with Snapdragon 8 Elite in early tests
I Always Keep a Linux Live USB Handy for These 4 Reasons
A Live Linux USB is one of the best rescue tools every computer user should have
What It’s Like to Be a Linux Sysadmin: Daily Wins and Woes
What’s it like to be a Linux sysadmin? Dive into a day filled with solving challenges, celebrating wins, and keeping servers running smoothly
Fedora KDE Plasma Spin Gains Equal Footing With Gnome Edition
Fedora has made a major change to its project, elevating the version running KDE Plasma from an Spin to an official Edition, alongside Fedora Workstation with Gnome
RIP Jérémy Bobbio (Lunar)
Longtime Debian and Tor developer, Jérémy Bobbio—perhaps better known as "Lunar"—died on November 8
Arch Linux Adopts 0BSD License for Package Sources
Breaking News: Arch Linux adopts the liberal 0BSD license for all package sources, ensuring freedom and flexibility
NVIDIA 550.135 Graphics Driver Released with Better Linux Kernel 6.11 Support
NVIDIA released today the NVIDIA 550.135 graphics driver as the latest “Production Branch” version for users who want to stay on the stable side of things and not use the NVIDIA 560 “New Feature Branch” series.
Winter holidays are coming: Time for a free software tale
The winter holidays are coming. Here's a free software fairy tale for you to watch, enjoy, and share with your loved ones in front of a cozy fireplace while roasting s'mores
OpenELA Publishes Code for Devs Who Want to DIY RHEL 9.5
Wanna build your own RHEL clone? OpenELA’s got all the source code you need, ready to download for free
FreeCAD 1.0 Open-Source 3D Parametric Modeler Released, Here’s What’s New
FreeCAD 1.0 has been released today as a major milestone for this open-source, free, and cross-platform parametric 3D computer-aided design (CAD) modeler software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review - The biggest Android tablet now relies on MediaTek
Why I Installed Linux on an Old Laptop Instead of a Raspberry Pi
Recently I wanted to start a new tech project building a lightweight, resource-efficient personal computer
Sparky 2024.11 Special Editions
There are new iso images of Sparky 2024.11 Special Editions out there
This Week in KDE Apps: Python bindings
Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in KDE Apps"! Every week we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps
10 lessons I've learned from the open-source community that aren't about tech
You might think the only lessons to learn from the open-source environment are technical, but you'd be mistaken
My Linux predictions for 2025: It's going to be a good year
What's coming for the open-source operating system and why
10 Best Linux Server Distributions in 2024
Looking for the best GNU/Linux server distributions in 2024?
Debunking Common Linux Myths: Facts vs. Fiction
Think GNU/Linux is too hard to use or lacks software? Think again!
New package manager for OpenWrt
As of November 2024 for snapshots from the main development branch and future stable release builds (possibly also including the upcoming 24.10 series), the package manager in OpenWrt has changed from opkg to apk
