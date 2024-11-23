Fedora / IBM / Oracle Linux / IBM Leftovers
Red Hat Official ☛ Doing more with less: LLM quantization (part 2) [Ed: Red Hat playing with hype and crackpot stuff that will never be profitable, except for hardware companies]
Switching from Docker to Podman
The State at the Beginning
Earlier I had made progress on my server to serve different websites from inside containers, including refreshing SSL certificates. But the server started to be aging, and for both learning and future proofing purposes I started looking at migrating to something newer. And, I never really finished all the old work anyway. Instead I have a new container in use that has SSH running inside, that should be migrated as well.
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 47 2024
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. We provide you both infographic and text version of the weekly report. If you just want to quickly look at what we did, just look at the infographic. If you are interested in more in depth details look below the infographic.
Red Hat ☛ How RamaLama makes working with Hey Hi (AI) models boring
RamaLama facilitates local management and serving of Hey Hi (AI) models.
Unicorn Media ☛ More ATO Sessions Available Online; December RTP Meetup Speaker Announced; ATO Hey Hi (AI) Call for Papers [Ed: Red Hat-centric openwashing festival]
Notebook Check ☛ Oracle Linux 9.5 comes with OpenJDK 17, .NET 9.0, and more
Not long after its 18th anniversary, Oracle Linux is back with a new update, labeled 9.5. Java moves from OpenJDK 11 to OpenJDK 17, while .NET 9.0 comes with support for C#13 and F#9. Additionally, GCC Toolset 14 is available via the AppStream repository, not to mention the UEK and RHCK options.
Less than a month ago, Oracle Linux celebrated its 18th anniversary. Compiled from Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) source code, Oracle Linux launched with version 4.5 on October 26th, 2006. Now, the time has come for the 9.5 update, which arrived roughly six months after Oracle Linux 9.4. Before anything else, it should be mentioned that Oracle Linux 9.5 comes with two kernel options, namely Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) Release 7 Update 3, 5.15.0-302.167.6 (x86_64 and aarch64) and Red Hat Compatible Kernel (RHCK), 5.14.0-503.11.1 (for the x86_64 platform).