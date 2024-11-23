Fedora / IBM / Oracle Linux / IBM Leftovers

Not long after its 18th anniversary, Oracle Linux is back with a new update, labeled 9.5. Java moves from OpenJDK 11 to OpenJDK 17, while .NET 9.0 comes with support for C#13 and F#9. Additionally, GCC Toolset 14 is available via the AppStream repository, not to mention the UEK and RHCK options.

Less than a month ago, Oracle Linux celebrated its 18th anniversary. Compiled from Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) source code, Oracle Linux launched with version 4.5 on October 26th, 2006. Now, the time has come for the 9.5 update, which arrived roughly six months after Oracle Linux 9.4. Before anything else, it should be mentioned that Oracle Linux 9.5 comes with two kernel options, namely Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) Release 7 Update 3, 5.15.0-302.167.6 (x86_64 and aarch64) and Red Hat Compatible Kernel (RHCK), 5.14.0-503.11.1 (for the x86_64 platform).