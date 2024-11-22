How RHEL and Fedora Shape Red Hat’s Linux Offerings

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 22, 2024



Quoting: How RHEL and Fedora Shape Red Hat’s Linux Solutions —

The Fedora Project calls its community operating system Fedora Workstation. It provides a polished Linux OS for laptop and desktop computers and a complete set of tools for developers and consumers at all experience levels.

Fedora Server provides a flexible OS for users needing the latest data center technologies. The community also has Fedora IoT for foundation ecosystems, Fedora Cloud edition, and Fedora CoreOS for container-focused operations.

According to Miller’s announcement in the online Fedora Magazine, Fedora 41 includes updates to thousands of packages, ranging from tiny patches to extensive new features. These include a new major release of the command-line package management tool, DNF (Dandified YUM), which improves performance and enhances dependency resolution.