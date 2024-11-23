The website of self-proclaimed misogynist and alleged sex trafficker and rapist Andrew Tate has been compromised and data on its paying subscribers stolen.

His now-ransacked Real World site is where the antagonistic online influencer preaches eyebrow-raising life advice primarily to young disillusioned men.

The British-American ex-kickboxer charges subscribers $50 a month with a promise to help make them wealthier, fitter, and more masculine. The site is said to have more than 113,000 active users, and the guy himself has accumulated millions of followers on various social networks, some of which he has been banned and unbanned from.

[...]

This comes after the Real World was found to have left an 88GB MongoDB instance unprotected online containing records on 968,447 user accounts, thus exposing user IDs, email addresses, encrypted passwords, verification statuses, account recovery codes, password expiration dates, and reset tokens.