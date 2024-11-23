posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 23, 2024



Quoting: FreeCAD 1.0 Released After 22 Years in Development - OMG! Ubuntu —

At long last, this free, open-source alternative to expensive engineering software like Autodesk Fusion 360, AutoCAD, SOLIDWORKS etc., has emerged from developmental gestation to issues its first, formal stable release.

A major milestone all told.

Not that a lack of 1.0 release had put people off using it prior to now, of course.

FreeCAD in already widely used by professionals, engineering students, 3D printers, both on Linux and other operating systems. I recall mentioning it a few times myself when I first started blogging about Linux —before OMG! Ubuntu— way back in 2008.

So if FreeCAD was already usable, why’d it take 2 decades to get to a 1.0 release?