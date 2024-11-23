Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Red Hat Official ☛ Technically Speaking | How open source helps AI transparency [Ed: A pool of buzzwords from Red Hat]
ZDNet ☛ Red Hat's new OpenShift delivers AI, edge and security enhancements [Ed: And sponsored puff pieces in a media partner]
Computer Weekly ☛ Red Hat and SoftBank enhance wireless network orchestration
Leading open source provider and Japanese IT business and comms operator team to advance integration of AI technology within the radio access network infrastructure and enable faster data processing and resource optimisation
Cockpit Project: Cockpit 329
Cockpit is the modern GNU/Linux admin interface.
Here are the release notes from cockpit 329 and cockpit-files 12: [...]
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: PHP version 8.1.31, 8.2.26 and 8.3.14
RPMs of PHP version 8.3.14 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 39 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...).
RPMs of PHP version 8.2.26 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 39 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...).
RPMs of PHP version 8.1.31 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 39 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...).
These Versions fix 6 security bugs (CVE-2024-11233, CVE-2024-11234, CVE-2024-11236, CVE-2024-8929, CVE-2024-8932), so update is strongly recommended.
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: PHP version 8.4 is released!
RC4 was GOLD, so version 8.4.1 GA was just released, at the planned date.
A great thanks to Eric Mann, Calvin Buckley and Saki Takamachi, our Release Managers, to all developers who have contributed to this new, long-awaited version of PHP, and to all testers of the RC versions who have allowed us to deliver a good-quality version.
Amazon Inc ☛ Amazon WorkSpaces introduces support for Rocky Linux
Amazon Web Services today announced support for Rocky Linux from CIQ on Amazon WorkSpaces Personal, a fully managed virtual desktop offering. With this launch, organizations can provide their end users with an RPM Package Manager compatible environment, optimized for running compute-intensive applications, while helping to improve IT agility and reduce costs. Now WorkSpaces Personal customers have the flexibility to choose from a wider range of Linux distributions including Rocky Linux, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and Ubuntu Desktop.
With Rocky Linux on WorkSpaces Personal, IT organizations can enable developers to work in an environment that is consistent with their production environment, and provide power users like engineers and data scientists with on-demand access to Rocky Linux environments as needed - quickly spinning up and tearing down instances and managing the entire fleet through the AWS Console, without the burden of capacity planning or license management. WorkSpaces Personal offers a wide range of high-performance, license-included, fully-managed virtual desktop bundles—enabling organizations to only pay for the resources they use.