Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers

RPMs of PHP version 8.3.14 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 39 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...).

RPMs of PHP version 8.2.26 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 39 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...).

RPMs of PHP version 8.1.31 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 39 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...).

These Versions fix 6 security bugs (CVE-2024-11233, CVE-2024-11234, CVE-2024-11236, CVE-2024-8929, CVE-2024-8932), so update is strongly recommended.