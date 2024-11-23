posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 23, 2024



Quoting: Wine 9.22 Released with Display Mode Virtualization Support —

The Wine Project, a compatibility layer renowned for enabling Linux and macOS users to run Windows applications, has officially released version 9.22 with a range of new features and improvements.

One of the major highlights is its support for display mode virtualization. Essentially, this feature makes handling multiple display configurations far more flexible, which is particularly valuable for those running games or applications across different screens or resolutions.

It’s one of those under-the-hood enhancements that users might not notice immediately but that significantly improve overall usability and seamlessness.