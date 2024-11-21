App Center (formerly Ubuntu Software and Software Center) is the program for Ubuntu users to install applications and manage them on Ubuntu computer and laptop. It is an official application of Ubuntu that makes it different to other GNU/Linux systems. We write this article as an explanation to the first item listed in our published compilation List of Ubuntu Default Applications and Their Purposes. We hope this helps everyone including you Ubuntu beginners. Now let's start sharing Free Software together once again!

The memory quota tracking feature allows you to restrict the amount of memory used by an Arti process. In particular, it allows you to limit the amount of memory that other people can cause your Arti to use.

NVIDIA 550.135 is a small update that only improves support for distribution running the Linux 6.11 kernel series, which renamed the drm_fbdev_generic function to drm_fbdev_ttm, by using drm_fbdev_ttm when present to keep supporting direct framebuffer access on Wayland compositors to present content on newer kernels.

Four months after Blender 4.2 LTS, the Blender 4.3 release introduces an experimental Vulkan backend on Linux and Windows systems to render the user interface. This can be enabled over the default OpenGL backend under Preferences > Interface > Developer Extras > System > Backend. However, there are some limitations like lack of support for GPU subdivision and OpenXR, and slower performance compared to the OpenGL backend.

Highlights of FreeCAD 1.0 include a new built-in Assembly Workbench, the inclusion of the topological naming problem mitigation code, a new materials system for appearance properties, a new BIM workbench with better setup & management tools and better IFC support, as well as a new logo.

As expected, the first Ubuntu 25.04 daily builds are based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 24.10, which arrived last month on October 10th. This means that the Plucky Puffin ISOs include the same core components and software versions as the Oracular Oriole release.