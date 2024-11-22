Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
-
Krebs On Security ☛ Feds Charge Five Men in ‘Scattered Spider’ Roundup
Federal prosecutors in Los Angeles this week unsealed criminal charges against five men alleged to be members of a hacking group responsible for dozens of cyber intrusions at major U.S. technology companies between 2021 and 2023, including LastPass, MailChimp, Okta, T-Mobile and Twilio.
-
Canonical ☛ Ubuntu 20.04 LTS end of life: standard support is coming to an end. Here’s how to prepare.
In 2025, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) will reach the end of its standard five-year support window. It’s time to start thinking about your options for upgrading. What is an Ubuntu long-term support (LTS) release? Ubuntu long-term support releases (LTS) are released every 2 years by Canonical.
-
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu 20.04 LTS end of life: standard support is coming to an end. Here’s how to prepare.
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (kernel, NetworkManager-libreswan, and openssl), Fedora (chromium and llvm-test-suite), Mageia (thunderbird), and Ubuntu (linux-aws-6.8, linux-azure, linux-azure-6.8, linux-oracle-6.8,, linux-azure, and ruby2.7).
-
Windows TCO
-
The Register UK ☛ Win10 users treated to more full-screen ads for Windows 11
Microsoft is encouraging Windows 10 users to move to Windows 11 with more full-screen ads in the doomed operating system that urge users to buy a new Windows 11 PC.
-