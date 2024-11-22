Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
Arduino ☛ How to use vintage LED bubble displays with your Arduino
Then Krejci gets to the good stuff: connecting the HPDL-1414 bubble displays to an Arduino. He used an Arduino UNO Rev3, but the same setup should work with any Arduino board. As you may have guessed based on the PC demonstration, the Arduino controls the display via Serial.print() commands. The hex code for each character matches the standard ASCII table, which is pretty handy. That makes it possible to Serial.write() those hex codes and even Serial.write() the actual characters.
Hackaday ☛ With Core ONE, Prusa’s Open Source Hardware Dream Quietly Dies
Yesterday, Prusa Research officially unveiled their next printer, the Core ONE. Going over the features and capabilities of this new machine, it’s clear that Prusa has kept a close eye on the rapidly changing desktop 3D printer market and designed a machine to better position themselves within a field of increasingly capable machines from other manufacturers.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Bjorn is a Raspberry Pi-powered Tamagotchi-like network pen-testing tool
Infinition has created a Tamagotchi-like network pen testing tool that runs on a Raspberry Pi using eink display HATs.
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 810: Pi4J – Stable And Boring On The Raspberry Pi
This week, Jonathan Bennett, Randal Schwartz, and Aaron Newcomb chat about Linux, the challenges with using system modules like the Raspberry Pi, challenges with funding development, and more!
CNX Software ☛ ESP32 Rainbow is an open-source, ESP32-S3-powered ZX Spectrum single board computer (Crowdfunding)
Retrocomputing enthusiasts will be delighted to learn that a new ZX Spectrum replica is on the market: the ESP32 Rainbow. The single board computer swaps the Zilog Z80 for an ESP32-S3 microcontroller chip running an emulator, bringing the classic 80s computer back to life with a modern twist.