posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 22, 2024



Quoting: ReiserFS Reaches Its Final Chapter —

With Linus Torvalds merging the PR yesterday to officially discontinue ReiserFS support in the upcoming Linux kernel 6.13, it’s safe to say this file system is now more of a historical artifact than a practical tool—destined to live on in computer science textbooks.

But before you get the impression that this is some monumental event, let’s set the record straight.

This has been a long time coming, with plenty of signs pointing to this conclusion over the years. We’re just here to mark the moment it finally happened. Now, for our younger readers, let’s take a quick look back at ReiserFS’s story.