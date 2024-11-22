Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Tux Machines

Mesa 24.3 Open-Source Graphics Stack Adds Vulkan 1.3 Conformance for V3DV

Coming more than three months after Mesa 24.2, the Mesa 24.3 release is here to introduce Vulkan 1.3 conformance for the V3DV graphics driver for Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 5 devices, which should give the Raspberry Pi OS distribution a serious graphics boost the next time you update it. In addition, the V3DV driver received support for the VK_KHR_shader_relaxed_extended_instruction Vulkan extension.

Internet Society

Unpacking Internet Governance and Our Work in the United Nations

This blog is a Q&A with answers from Mona Gaballa, Senior Advisor for Institutional Relations, and Israel Rosas, Director of Partnerships and Internet Development.

LinuxGizmos.com

Pine64 Unveils PineCam with RISC-V SG2000 SoC and 2MP Camera

The Pine64 November update introduces the PineCam, a successor to the PineCube IP camera. With a redesigned structure and enhanced features, the PineCam is aimed at applications like monitoring, video streaming, and hardware experimentation.

RED-BEET 2.0: Advanced Powerline Communication for E-Mobility Applications

The RED-BEET 2.0 by 8Devices is a compact powerline communication module built on the Qualcomm QCA7006AQ PLC chip, supporting SPI, Ethernet, HomePlug GreenPHY, and HomePlug AV standards. Its small size, industrial temperature tolerance, and automotive-grade certification are designed for integration into e-mobility and automotive applications.

Thelio Astra Native ARM64 Platform with 128 Core Ampere Altra CPU 512GB ECC RAM and 40TB Storage

System76 recently launched the Thelio Astra which is a specialized desktop engineered for autonomous vehicle development, robotics, and native ARM64 applications. Powered by Ampere processing technology, it offers substantial computational power with energy efficiency while supporting Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and 24.04 LTS.

PINE64’s New Smart Camera Runs Linux

  
Pine64 shared some information about new products and updates in its latest community announcement

 
Media Unable to Tell the Difference Between Proprietary VMware and "Linux"

  
Blender 4.3 Open-Source 3D Graphics App Introduces Experimental Vulkan Backend

  
The Blender Foundation announced today the release and general availability of Blender 4.3 as a major update to this powerful, free, cross-platform, and open-source 3D graphics and modeling software.

 
FreeCAD 1.0 Open-Source 3D Parametric Modeler Released, Here’s What’s New

  
FreeCAD 1.0 has been released today as a major milestone for this open-source, free, and cross-platform parametric 3D computer-aided design (CAD) modeler software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.

 
Rocky Linux 9.5 Released, Here’s What’s New

  
Rocky Linux 9.5 is now available for download, packed with updates like Podman 5.0, GCC 11.5, Node.js 22, and more

 
Linux, HowTos, Fedora, and Debian 13

  
Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) Daily Build ISOs Are Now Available for Download

  
Now that Canonical officially opened the development of Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin), it has published the first daily build ISO images for early adopters, application developers, and general public testing.


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
Android will soon instantly log you in to your apps on new devices

 
Proxmox VE 8.3 Released with Enhanced Features

  
Proxmox Virtual Environment 8.3 is here with faster backups, SDN-firewall integration, webhook notifications, and improved hypervisor migration

 
Anti-Cheat: A Thorny Problem For Linux Gamers

  
The anti-cheat situation on Linux is getting worse. Let's see what you can do about it

 
Rhino Linux: The Unique Distro That Combines Ubuntu and Rolling Releases Needs Your Support!

  
The ambitious project is now asking for help. Let's try helping them

 
Huion Kamvas Pro 19 - review on GNU/Linux

  
This blog post here is a list of my installation method, scripts and tweaks to install the device under a GNU/Linux operating system

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
How RHEL and Fedora Shape Red Hat’s Linux Offerings

  
Not all Linux distributions provide platforms for enterprise and non-business adopters

 
Games: Dungeon Clawler, Steam Deck, and More

  
Security Leftovers

  
Distributions and Operating Systems: Kali Linux, BSD, SUSE, and More

  
OSI Openwashing (Funded by Microsoft) and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
POSETTE and PGConf.dev 2025 Preparations (Postgres Events)

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More

  
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers

  
Red Hat / CentOS / IBM / Oracle Linux / Alma Leftovers

  
Games: Proton Experimental and Bug in CS2

  
today's howtos

  
11 Reasons Why You Should Switch from Windows to Linux

  
libtool-2.5.4 released

  
Why I Ditched Linux for Samsung DeX

  
MYiR Tech MYC-LR3576 Rockchip RK3576 LGA SoM offers 6 TOPS NPU and 8K video support for AIoT applications

  
MYiR Tech’s Rockchip RK3576 SoM also supports Linux 6.1 and Debian 12 along with software resources like kernel and driver source code

 
SolidRun unveils HummingBoard i.MX8M IIOT SBC and the IIOT-200-8M Gateway for Edge AI and industrial IoT applications

  
In terms of software support the company mentions that the SBC supports Yocto and Debian BSPs, with drivers for peripherals like TPM 2.0, RTC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and various I/O interfaces

 
Android Leftovers

  
Ubuntu? That’s a Bullfinch, Not an Oriole

  
Here’s something lighthearted for you—unless you’re pedantic about ornithology

 
Windows TCO and Microsoft Imprisonment of Developers

  
Tools and Emulators

  
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Slimbook Executive, long-term report 6

  
Upgrade to Freedom! The Switch from Windows 10

  
This looming transition sets the stage for Linux communities to embrace the Upgrade to Freedom

 
Leap Micro 6.1 Alpha is now available. Get ready for Leap Micro 5.5 End of Life

  
Leap Micro 6.1 Alpha images can be found at get.opensuse.org

 
Games: GamingOnLinux's Latest 10

  
today's leftovers

  
Programming  Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
AlmaLinux OS 9.5 Is Here as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.5

  
The AlmaLinux OS Foundation announced today the release and general availability of AlmaLinux OS 9.5 (codename Teal Serval), as the latest stable version of this free Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) fork.

 
Red Hat Helping Microsoft's Attack on Linux and Privacy

  
Linux Foundation Openwashing Foundations

  
EasyOS Scarthgap and Daedalus 6.4.4 releases

  
Bringing both of these to the same version number

 
Announcing Incus 6.7

  
The Incus team is pleased to announce the release of Incus 6.7

 
Back In Time back from the dead

  
Back In Time is a GPL-2.0-licensed backup tool based on rsync and written in Python

 
Melissa Wen and Peter Hutterer on Linux Graphics

  
New Steam Games with Native Linux and AAA Linux Gaming on ARM64 Mac Hardware

  
BSD: FreeBSD Networking and Running Web Browsers in FreeBSD Jail

  
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, KiCad, and More

  
Security Leftover

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Canonical and Ubuntu as Microsoft Resellers (Proprietary, Surveillance, Back Doors)

  
Mozilla Firefox Nightly Reports

  
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers

  
GNU Linux-Libre 6.12 Kernel Released for Those Seeking 100% Freedom for Their PCs

  
The GNU Linux-libre project announced today the release and general availability of the GNU Linux-libre 6.12 kernel for those who seek 100% freedom for their GNU/Linux computers and software freedom lovers.

 
Linux Kernel 6.12 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux kernel 6.12, the latest stable version of the Linux kernel that introduces several new features and improvements.

 
today's leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Linux Devices and Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

  
Android Leftovers

  
I Always Keep a Linux Live USB Handy for These 4 Reasons

  
A Live Linux USB is one of the best rescue tools every computer user should have

 
Windows TCO Leftovers

  
What It’s Like to Be a Linux Sysadmin: Daily Wins and Woes

  
What’s it like to be a Linux sysadmin? Dive into a day filled with solving challenges, celebrating wins, and keeping servers running smoothly

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Fedora KDE Plasma Spin Gains Equal Footing With Gnome Edition

  
Fedora has made a major change to its project, elevating the version running KDE Plasma from an Spin to an official Edition, alongside Fedora Workstation with Gnome

 
RIP Jérémy Bobbio (Lunar)

  
Longtime Debian and Tor developer, Jérémy Bobbio—perhaps better known as "Lunar"—died on November 8

 
Arch Linux Adopts 0BSD License for Package Sources

  
Breaking News: Arch Linux adopts the liberal 0BSD license for all package sources, ensuring freedom and flexibility

 
Security Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Google Turning Gentoo-Based Chrome OS Into Android Drop-in

  
Some technical changes

 
Openwashing: OSI is Promoting the "AI" Scam (for Microsoft et al), as Does Mozilla (Funded and Controlled by GAFAM)

  
Canonical/Ubuntu: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter and More

  
today's howtos

  
A Look at AnyTXT Searcher and Newspipe 11.1.0 Released

  
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Banana Pi, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers

  
Red Hat is Working for Microsoft, Windows, and Azure (Proprietary, Surveillance, Back Doors)

  
Games: Castlevania Dominus Collection, Proton Experimental, and GamingOnLinux's latest

  
NVIDIA 550.135 Graphics Driver Released with Better Linux Kernel 6.11 Support

  
NVIDIA released today the NVIDIA 550.135 graphics driver as the latest “Production Branch” version for users who want to stay on the stable side of things and not use the NVIDIA 560 “New Feature Branch” series.

 
