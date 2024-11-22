Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
-
HydePHP - powerful static site generator - LinuxLinks
Hyde makes creating websites easy and fun by taking care of the boring stuff, like routing, writing boilerplate, and endless configuration. Instead, when you create a new Hyde project, everything you need to get started is already there — including precompiled TailwindCSS, well-crafted Blade templates, and easy-to-use asset management.
Hyde was inspired by JekyllRB and is designed for developers who are comfortable writing posts in Markdown, and it requires virtually no configuration out of the box as it favours convention over configuration and is preconfigured with sensible defaults.
This is free and open source software.
Podman Desktop - graphical tool for developing on containers and Kubernetes - LinuxLinks
Podman Desktop installs, configures, and keeps Podman up to date on your local environment. It provides a system tray, to check status and interact with your container engine without losing focus from other tasks. The desktop application provides a dashboard to interact with containers, images, pods, and volumes but also configures your environment with your OCI registries and network settings. Podman Desktop also provides capabilities to connect and deploy pods to Kubernetes environments.
This is free and open source software.
OpenWeather Refined - GNOME shell extension which displays weather information - LinuxLinks
We used OpenWeather for years. It was a useful weather extension that displayed weather information for almost anywhere in the world. With the extension installed, we had an always-visible display of the current weather status and temperature in our panel.
Sadly the developer of OpenWeather had to abandon his project. Had this been proprietary software, the development work would have been lost. Fortunately, the project was published under an open source license which means anyone else could carry on development. This is particularly important with extensions, as they need maintenance to ensure they are compatible with the current GNOME version.
OpenWeather Refined is a GNOME shell extension which displays weather information for any location. It’s a fork of OpenWeather with a different name to avoid any confusion with the original project.
Viz - lightweight web framework - LinuxLinks
Viz is a fast, robust, flexible, lightweight web framework for Rust.
Viz is built on top of Tokio and Hyper.
This is free and open source software.