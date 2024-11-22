Games: Proton Experimental and Bug in CS2
WCCF Tech ☛ Valve’s Proton Experimental Update Integrates NVIDIA DLSS 3 & Various Enhancements For Games On Linux
The recently published changelog after the Proton Experimental update reveals that Valve has successfully achieved several improvements on Linux OS. The Experimental update was an extension of the Proton 9.0-3 version by Valve, released on 12th November. The Proton 9.0-3 was released on 19th September, which sought to improve the compatibility of Windows games on the Linux operating system.
Game-breaking invisible smoke bug has been on Linux since CS2 launch, still isn't fixed
Players reported a huge CS2 bug that only works on Linux. It gives a massive advantage, rendering smokes completely invisible. The glitch was first reported more than a year after the game was released.
It's unclear what exactly causes the issue, as users describe various scenarios and video settings that possibly trigger the effect. Presumably, it appears after a video memory overload. One player was able to recreate the bug.